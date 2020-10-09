Home Sports England boss Gareth Southgate has Calvert-Lewin and Grealish headache after Wales win
England boss Gareth Southgate has Calvert-Lewin and Grealish headache after Wales win

England manager Gareth Southgate heavily rotated his squad for the 3-0 win over Wales at Wembley Stadium and now he has a selection headache after impressive performances from several of his star men.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin, the most in-form striker in Europe, got the scoring underway with his 10th strike in seven games for both club and country.

He headed home Jack Grealish’s cross home midway through the first half to celebrate his international debut in style.

Conor Coady scored his first goal in two years when he volleyed home Kieran Trippier’s deep free-kick.

And the icing on the cake came as Danny Ings acrobatically converted a knock down from a set-piece.

“I thought the players did very well,” Southgate said. “It’s so difficult for almost a completely new team to coke together with not a lot of experience around it.

But Calvert-Lewin’s performance must have propelled him to England’s second choice forward, behind Harry Kane.

“Excellent. Very good. He had an excellent presence,” Southgate said of the Everton star.

“His runs were a threat, he presses well. He obviously took his goal well. He could be really pleased.

“Well I think he’s in a really good vein on form. He’s an all round centre forward.

“I’ve always liked his general play. It’s the goals that he’s adding now that is making him another level of player.”

Grealish was at the heart of everything England did, drawing a number of fouls and linking up the midfield to the attack.

And the Aston Villa star will have definitely forced his way into Southgate’s reckoning.

“I thought his work with the ball was good,” the Three Lions boss said.

“We know he draws those fouls, he’s comfortable receiving in tight areas. I thought it was a debut he could be really pleased with.”

