England boss Gareth Southgate hits out at critics with Harry Maguire overshadowing success

“I leave the camp frustrated that two decisions have cost us the game against Denmark, but in the end I’m so proud of what the players have done and the way they’ve been across the 10 days,” Southgate said.

“They’re a joy to work with. They are growing in resilience. They know how the level of training has to be every day. They know what’s expected of each other.

“They fight and dig in for each other and their performance with 11 and with 10 against Denmark was very mature and, in my opinion, a very high level.”

Given the worst he has done in any competition he has entered so far is reach the semi-finals, it seems odd if we won’t just allow Southgate to prepare for what is essentially a home finals in his own meticulous and carefully thought-out way.

