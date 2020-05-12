Home Cricket England cricket star Jofra Archer reveals injury fears led to 'dark times'...
Cricket

England cricket star Jofra Archer reveals injury fears led to 'dark times' as a teenager

0

Jofra Archer has revealed how a chronic back injury in his late teens left doctors fearing he would never play cricket again. The World Cup winning fast bowler admitted he struggled through “dark times” with an injury which led to two years on the sidelines.

And he revealed he was told by his doctor that if the injury did not improve he would not even be able to play club cricket.

“I spent two years out of cricket and they were dark times to be honest,” said Archer.

“You are young and you want to play, you have got to make the most of your youth and it felt like I was missing out on my golden years.

“The doctor told me if he didn’t see improvement, he couldn’t even see me playing club cricket.

“So I remember leaving the office that day and I was a little bit down, but I decided to rest and if the pain subsided, I would give it another go.

“If it doesn’t work then I will go back to university and take another path in life.

“Luckily for me I got to do what I really wanted to do in the end.”

Archer, 25, played schools and age group cricket in Barbados but suffered the injury setback after breaking through at West Indies U19 level.

- Advertisement -

Six years later he is a World Cup winner, has played in the Ashes, and is one of the most in demand franchise players in world cricket.

Had it not been for the worldwide pandemic Archer would have been turning out for Rajastan Royals in front of milllions in the Indian Premier League.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleDavid Cameron’s brutal analysis of UK’s broken economy: ‘Policies now lie in ruins’
Next articleCoronavirus: High death rates found among those with liver disease who develop COVID-19

RELATED ARTICLES

Cricket

Dean Jones dead: How did former Australia cricketer Dean Jones die?

Newslanes - 0
How did Dean Jones die? Star Sports India, the host broadcasters for IPL 2020, confirmed Dean Jones died from a heart attack in a statement. The...
Read more
Cricket

James Anderson makes history as England star becomes first fast bowler to 600 Test wickets

Newslanes - 0
James Anderson has taken his 600th wicket in Test match cricket to become the first fast bowler to achieve such a feat. Anderson picked...
Read more
Cricket

England dealt shock blow after Pakistan comeback as Ben Stokes out for the rest of summer

Newslanes - 0
"On current form, it's hard to argue against it ," Swann told Express Sport. "That year he had last year, after all of the off-the-field...
Read more
Cricket

England legend Ben Stokes is a 'national icon' and the country's best EVER – Graeme Swann

Newslanes - 0
"We're still a bit unsure on where he's at," England captain Root told BBC Sport, ahead of the first day. "We have options, and that...
Read more
Cricket

Secret to Stuart Broad's England success revealed by Eoin Morgan after 500th Test wicket

Newslanes - 0
Quitting white ball cricket has been key to Stuart Broad joining Jimmy Anderson as one of the game’s greats according to Eoin Morgan. Broad...
Read more
Cricket

Stuart Broad takes 500th Test wicket as England look to complete West Indies victory

Newslanes - 0
Stuart Broad took his 500th Test match wicket early on day five as England look to beat the West Indies at Old Trafford. Broad...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Flu jab in pharmacy: Which pharmacies are offering the flu vaccine?

Lifestyle Newslanes - 0
The vaccine is also available at Boots, although they have currently suspended bookings for anyone under 65 due to “unprecedented demand”. A spokesperson for Boots...
Read more

The National Guard’s Fire-Mapping Drones Get an AI Upgrade

Business Newslanes - 0
Tom Simonite More than 3 million acres of California have burned this year, and 18,000 firefighters are still battling 27 major wildfires across the sooty...
Read more

Conspiracy theorist 'stole truck so he could rush to meet with space aliens'

World Newslanes - 0
staronline@reachplc.com (Lottie O'Neill) A conspiracy theorist claimed he stole a truck so he could rush to a "meeting with space aliens ". Bryce Jerald Dixon reportedly...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming Newslanes - 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment Newslanes - 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science Newslanes - 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: