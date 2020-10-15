England player ratings vs Denmark: Harry Maguire dire but Kalvin Phillips decent in defeat

Marcus Rashford – 5
England needed rescuing but for once Rashford was unable to serve up anything to feed on.
Harry Kane – 6
Held the ball up well to give players chance to support but scuffed his only half-chance.
Substitutes
Tyrone Mings (on for Maitland-Niles, min 45) – 6
Solid enough.
Jadon Sancho (on for Mount, min 72) – 6
Couldn’t make much of an impact.
Dominic Calvert-Lewin (on for Rashford, min 72) – 6
As above.
Jordan Henderson (on for Rice, min 76) – N/A
Got booked.
