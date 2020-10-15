Home Sports England player ratings vs Denmark: Harry Maguire dire but Kalvin Phillips decent...
England player ratings vs Denmark: Harry Maguire dire but Kalvin Phillips decent in defeat

Marcus Rashford – 5

England needed rescuing but for once Rashford was unable to serve up anything to feed on.

Harry Kane – 6

Held the ball up well to give players chance to support but scuffed his only half-chance.

Tyrone Mings (on for Maitland-Niles, min 45) – 6

Solid enough.

Jadon Sancho (on for Mount, min 72) – 6

Couldn’t make much of an impact.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin (on for Rashford, min 72) – 6

As above.

Jordan Henderson (on for Rice, min 76) – N/A

Got booked.

