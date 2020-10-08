England vs Scotland under-19s clash abandoned at half-time after coronavirus scare

England under-19s went head-to-head with Scotland this afternoon but the match was called off early due to a coronavirus scare. The two teams met at St George’s Park for a friendly with the match kicking off at 2pm.

However, the contest did not even make it to the second half and was called to a halt at half-time. The referee was advised to cut the fixture short at the interval, after being informed of a positive coronavirus test. England were 3-1 up at the time and according to The Telegraph, the players were told that a COVID-19 test from one of the backroom staff had come back as positive. As a result, the decision was made not to continue the second half as a precaution. An FA spokesperson said: “England U19’s match with Scotland at St. George’s Park this afternoon was abandoned in the first half as a precaution in line with COVID protocol. We are not in a position to comment further at this time.”

The two sides are scheduled to meet again on Sunday but the chances of the clash going ahead between the two home nations are now very slim. England’s players included representatives from Chelsea, Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool, Aston Villa and Leeds United plus other Premier League clubs. Among the England u-19 squad was Wolves’ Luke Matheson, who has previously represented his country at U17 and U18 level. The 18-year-old was signed from Rochdale last season after an impressive showing in the EFL Cup against Manchester United, in which he scored.

- Advertisement - The events at St George’s Park again beg the question whether international football is a necessity during a global pandemic. England have been conducting COVID testing at both senior and youth level for their players and specialist measures are in place throughout their stay on duty. The Three Lions take on Wales tonight at Wembley but they will be without Tammy Abraham, Jadon Sancho and Ben Chilwell. The trio breached coronavirus restrictions that the government have put in place while attending Abraham’s private birthday party. Southgate said: “We just have to make sure to protect the whole group, that is key,” said Southgate. “The timelines on the incubation period are really complex and we have to manage that as best we can.”

Like this: Like Loading...