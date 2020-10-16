English Open 2020 snooker LIVE results: Score updates with Selby, Higgins, Trump in action

With the coronavirus pandemic still impacting sport snooker has based itself in Milton Keynes for the forseeable future. All ranking events will take place there including the English Open this week. Ronnie O’Sullivan was knocked out in the third round but defending champion Mark Selby and world No 1 Judd Trump are still in contention.
English Open LIVE results – Friday, October 16
(Quarter-finals – Best of nine frames)
LIVE: John Higgins 3-1 Jak Jones
Robbie Williams v Neil Robertson
Judd Trump v Kyren Wilson
Mark Selby 4-2 Zhou Yuelong
English Open format
All matches until the last 16 are best of seven frames with 128 players competing for the prestigious Steve Davis trophy.
The quarter-finals on Friday are the best of nine frames with the semi-finals on Saturday over the best of 11 frames.
The final on Sunday, October 18 is the best of 17 frames.
English Open results
Fourth Round
Thursday, October 15
Mark Selby 4-3 Hossein Vafaei
Andrew Higginson 0-4 Zhou Yuelong
Robbie Williams 4-1 Anthony McGill
Judd Trump 4-1 Gary Wilson
Ben Woollaston 0-4 Kyren Wilson
John Higgins 4-1 Ding Junhui
Barry Hawkins 2-4 Neil Robertson
Jak Jones 4-3 Matthew Stevens
Third Round
David Grace 3-4 Andrew Higginson
Zhou Yuelong 4-2 David Lilley
Judd Trump 4-3 Michael Holt
Ben Hancorn 2-4 Jak Jones
Mark Davis 1-4 Neil Robertson
Matthew Stevens 4-1 Ronnie O’Sullivan
Steven Hallworth 0-4 Anthony McGill
Xu Si 1-4 Kyren Wilson
Mark Selby 4-3 Liang Wenbo
Hossein Vafaei 4-2 Jamie Clarke
Robbie Williams 4-2 Kurt Maflin
Ding Junhui 4-2 Tom Ford
Barry Hawkins 4-2 Joe O’Connor
Alexander Ursenbacher 1-4 Ben Woollaston
Allan Taylor 2-4 Gary Wilson
John Higgins 4-1 Jimmy Robertson
Second Round
Wednesday, October 14
Mark Davis 4-3 Zhao Xintong
Michael Holt 4-0 Lu Ning
Joe Perry 3-4 Hossein Vafaei
Allan Taylor 4-3 Simon Lichtenberg
Jak Jones 4-3 Jack Lisowski
Kurt Maflin 4-0 Jordan Brown
Gary Wilson 4-2 Ricky Walden
Ben Woollaston 4-2 Stuart Bingham
Farakh Ajaib 3-4 Zhou Yuelong
Jamie Rhys Clarke 4-1 Liam Highfield
Ding Junhui 4-1 Luca Brecel
David Grace 4-3 Andy Hicks
Andrew Higginson 4-3 Sunny Akani
Anthony McGill W/O Oliver Lines
Joe O’Connor 4-3 Rory McLeod
Martin O’Donnell 1-4 Liang Wenbo
Yan Bingtao 3-4 Steven Hallworth
Zhao Jianbo 2-4 Matthew Stevens
Nigel Bond 0-4 Alexander Ursenbacher
Tom Ford 4-2 Jamie Jones
Si Xu 4-3 Matthew Selt
Jimmy Robertson 4-0 Luo Honghao
Ryan Day 1-4 Ronnie O’Sullivan
Mark Selby 4-3 Chang Bingyu
Judd Trump 4-3 Yuan Sijun
Lei Peifan 0-4 Barry Hawkins
David Lilley 4-3 Shaun Murphy
John Higgins 4-0 Connor Benzey
Mark Joyce 2-4 Neil Robertson
Mark Allen 0-4 Robbie Williams
Gao Yang 1-4 Kyren Wilson
First Round
Tuesday, October 13
Jordan Brown 4-2 Lee Walker
David B Gilbert 2-4 Rory McLeod
Zhao Xintong 4-3 Pang Junxu
Zak Surety 1-4 Lu Ning
Jimmy Robertson 4-1 Chen Zifan
Peter Lines (Walkover Honghao) Luo Honghao
Jack Lisowski 4-2 Li Hang
Nigel Bond 4-3 Ashley Hugill
Xu Si 4-1 Ken Doherty
Matthew Selt 4-0 Jamie Wilson
Simon Lichtenberg 4-3 Anthony Hamilton
Sean Maddocks 2-4 Ben Hancorn
Kyren Wilson 4-2 Dominic Dale
Tom Ford 4-3 Xiao Guodong
Michael White 3-4 Zhao Jianbo
David Lilley 4-1 Eden Sharav
Jamie Jones 4-2 Duane Jones
Jak Jones 4-1 Elliot Slessor
Shaun Murphy 4-3 Robert Milkins
Stuart Bingham 4-2 Fergal O’Brien
Graeme Dott 2-4 Alexander Ursenbacher
Ian Burns 0-4 Luca Brecel
Daniel Wells 1-4 Mark Davis
Gary Wilson 4-1 Iulian Boiko
Matthew Stevens 4-2 Jamie O’Neill
Ryan Day 4-0 Mark Lloyd
Judd Trump 4-3 Louis Heathcote
Gao Yang 4-2 Kacper Filipiak
Barry Hawkins 4-0 Igor Figueiredo
John Higgins 4-2 James Cahill
Monday, October 12
Martin O’Donnell 4-1 Ashley Carty
Lukas Kleckers 0-4 Hossein Vafaei
Mitchell Mann 1-4 Liam Highfield
David Grace 4-0 Paul S Davison
Scott Donaldson 1-4 Andy Hicks
Barry Pinches 0-4 Andrew Higginson
Zhou Yuelong 4-2 Chris Wakelin
Yan Bingtao 4-2 Alan McManus
Rod Lawler 0-4 Farakh Ajaib
Gerard Greene 1-4 Robbie Williams
Noppon Saengkham 1-4 Oliver Lines
Mark Selby 4-0 Fan Zhengyi
Martin Gould 1-4 Steven Hallworth
Neil Robertson 4-0 Lu Haotian
Ding Junhui 4-3 Si Jiahui
Michael Holt 4-1 Jimmy White
Joe Perry 4-1 Riley Parsons
Tian Pengfei 3-4 Mark Joyce
Sohail Vahedi 3-4 Joe O’Connor
Lei Peifan 4-3 Brandon Sargeant
Stephen Maguire 1-4 Akani Songsermsawad
Kurt Maflin 4-3 Peter Devlin
Ricky Walden 4-0 Billy Joe Castle
Ben Woollaston 4-2 Alex Borg
Fraser Patrick 3-4 Connor Benzey
Ronnie O’Sullivan 4-2 Brian Ochoiski
Chang Bingyu 4-2 Aaron Hill
Ali Carter 1-3 Jamie Clarke – to be finished
Mark Allen 4-2 Mark King