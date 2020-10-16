Home Sports English Open 2020 snooker LIVE results: Score updates with Selby, Higgins, Trump...
Sports

English Open 2020 snooker LIVE results: Score updates with Selby, Higgins, Trump in action

0

With the coronavirus pandemic still impacting sport snooker has based itself in Milton Keynes for the forseeable future. All ranking events will take place there including the English Open this week. Ronnie O’Sullivan was knocked out in the third round but defending champion Mark Selby and world No 1 Judd Trump are still in contention.

English Open LIVE results – Friday, October 16

(Quarter-finals – Best of nine frames)

LIVE: John Higgins 3-1 Jak Jones

Robbie Williams v Neil Robertson

Judd Trump v Kyren Wilson

Mark Selby 4-2 Zhou Yuelong

English Open format

All matches until the last 16 are best of seven frames with 128 players competing for the prestigious Steve Davis trophy.

The quarter-finals on Friday are the best of nine frames with the semi-finals on Saturday over the best of 11 frames.

The final on Sunday, October 18 is the best of 17 frames.

English Open results

- Advertisement -

Fourth Round

Thursday, October 15

Mark Selby 4-3 Hossein Vafaei 

Andrew Higginson 0-4 Zhou Yuelong

Robbie Williams 4-1 Anthony McGill

Judd Trump 4-1 Gary Wilson

Ben Woollaston 0-4 Kyren Wilson

John Higgins 4-1 Ding Junhui

Barry Hawkins 2-4 Neil Robertson

- Advertisement -

Jak Jones 4-3 Matthew Stevens

Third Round

David Grace 3-4 Andrew Higginson

Zhou Yuelong 4-2 David Lilley

Judd Trump 4-3 Michael Holt

Ben Hancorn 2-4 Jak Jones

Mark Davis 1-4 Neil Robertson

Matthew Stevens 4-1 Ronnie O’Sullivan

- Advertisement -

Steven Hallworth 0-4 Anthony McGill

Xu Si 1-4 Kyren Wilson

Mark Selby 4-3 Liang Wenbo

Hossein Vafaei 4-2 Jamie Clarke

Robbie Williams 4-2 Kurt Maflin

Ding Junhui 4-2 Tom Ford

Barry Hawkins 4-2 Joe O’Connor

Alexander Ursenbacher 1-4 Ben Woollaston

Allan Taylor 2-4 Gary Wilson

John Higgins 4-1 Jimmy Robertson

Second Round

Wednesday, October 14

Mark Davis 4-3 Zhao Xintong

Michael Holt 4-0 Lu Ning

Joe Perry 3-4 Hossein Vafaei

Allan Taylor 4-3 Simon Lichtenberg

Jak Jones 4-3 Jack Lisowski

Kurt Maflin 4-0 Jordan Brown

Gary Wilson 4-2 Ricky Walden

Ben Woollaston 4-2 Stuart Bingham

Farakh Ajaib 3-4 Zhou Yuelong

Jamie Rhys Clarke 4-1 Liam Highfield

Ding Junhui 4-1 Luca Brecel

David Grace 4-3 Andy Hicks

Andrew Higginson 4-3 Sunny Akani

Anthony McGill W/O Oliver Lines

Joe O’Connor 4-3 Rory McLeod

Martin O’Donnell 1-4 Liang Wenbo

Yan Bingtao 3-4 Steven Hallworth

Zhao Jianbo 2-4 Matthew Stevens

Nigel Bond 0-4 Alexander Ursenbacher

Tom Ford 4-2 Jamie Jones

Si Xu 4-3 Matthew Selt

Jimmy Robertson 4-0 Luo Honghao

Ryan Day 1-4 Ronnie O’Sullivan

Mark Selby 4-3 Chang Bingyu

Judd Trump 4-3 Yuan Sijun

Lei Peifan 0-4 Barry Hawkins

David Lilley 4-3 Shaun Murphy

John Higgins 4-0 Connor Benzey

Mark Joyce 2-4 Neil Robertson

Mark Allen 0-4 Robbie Williams

Gao Yang 1-4 Kyren Wilson

First Round

Tuesday, October 13

Jordan Brown 4-2 Lee Walker

David B Gilbert 2-4 Rory McLeod

Zhao Xintong 4-3 Pang Junxu

Zak Surety 1-4 Lu Ning

Jimmy Robertson 4-1 Chen Zifan

Peter Lines (Walkover Honghao) Luo Honghao

Jack Lisowski 4-2 Li Hang

Nigel Bond 4-3 Ashley Hugill

Xu Si 4-1 Ken Doherty

Matthew Selt 4-0 Jamie Wilson

Simon Lichtenberg 4-3 Anthony Hamilton

Sean Maddocks 2-4 Ben Hancorn

Kyren Wilson 4-2 Dominic Dale

Tom Ford 4-3 Xiao Guodong

Michael White 3-4 Zhao Jianbo

David Lilley 4-1 Eden Sharav

Jamie Jones 4-2 Duane Jones

Jak Jones 4-1 Elliot Slessor

Shaun Murphy 4-3 Robert Milkins

Stuart Bingham 4-2 Fergal O’Brien

Graeme Dott 2-4 Alexander Ursenbacher

Ian Burns 0-4 Luca Brecel

Daniel Wells 1-4 Mark Davis

Gary Wilson 4-1 Iulian Boiko

Matthew Stevens 4-2 Jamie O’Neill

Ryan Day 4-0 Mark Lloyd

Judd Trump 4-3 Louis Heathcote

Gao Yang 4-2 Kacper Filipiak

Barry Hawkins 4-0 Igor Figueiredo

John Higgins 4-2 James Cahill

Monday, October 12

Martin O’Donnell 4-1 Ashley Carty

Lukas Kleckers 0-4 Hossein Vafaei

Mitchell Mann 1-4 Liam Highfield

David Grace 4-0 Paul S Davison

Scott Donaldson 1-4 Andy Hicks

Barry Pinches 0-4 Andrew Higginson

Zhou Yuelong 4-2 Chris Wakelin

Yan Bingtao 4-2 Alan McManus

Rod Lawler 0-4 Farakh Ajaib

Gerard Greene 1-4 Robbie Williams

Noppon Saengkham 1-4 Oliver Lines

Mark Selby 4-0 Fan Zhengyi

Martin Gould 1-4 Steven Hallworth

Neil Robertson 4-0 Lu Haotian

Ding Junhui 4-3 Si Jiahui

Michael Holt 4-1 Jimmy White

Joe Perry 4-1 Riley Parsons

Tian Pengfei 3-4 Mark Joyce

Sohail Vahedi 3-4 Joe O’Connor

Lei Peifan 4-3 Brandon Sargeant

Stephen Maguire 1-4 Akani Songsermsawad

Kurt Maflin 4-3 Peter Devlin

Ricky Walden 4-0 Billy Joe Castle

Ben Woollaston 4-2 Alex Borg

Fraser Patrick 3-4 Connor Benzey

Ronnie O’Sullivan 4-2 Brian Ochoiski

Chang Bingyu 4-2 Aaron Hill

Ali Carter 1-3 Jamie Clarke – to be finished

Mark Allen 4-2 Mark King

- Advertisement -
Previous articleShould You Travel Abroad During Covid—and Where Can You Go?
Next articleThis Cropped Cable Knit Sweater Will Give You That Cozy Fall Feeling

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Braves’ Bryse Wilson on Game 5 match-up against Clayton Kershaw: ‘For me, it’s just baseball’

0
Bryse Wilson joins Ken Rosenthal following the Atlanta Braves' dominant bounce back performance versus the Los Angeles Dodgers. The MLB on FOX crew discusses...
Read more
Sports

Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer responds to Paul Pogba comments on Real Madrid transfer

0
Pogba recently talked up a move to Real, saying: “Many things have been said.“Of course, every footballer would love to play for Real Madrid and...
Read more
Sports

Freddie Freeman discusses Braves’ team dynamics after 10-2 win over Dodgers in Game 4 of NLCS

0
Freddie Freeman discusses the role that cohesive team dynamics played in the Atlanta Braves’ 10-2 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers in NLCS game...
Read more
Sports

Tony Bellew tells “insane” government to “f*** off” in scathing Covid-19 rant

0
staronline@reachplc.com (Ollie Salt) Former world cruiserweight boxing champion Tony Bellew has hit out at the government in an expletive rant about Covid-19 on Twitter. Bellew’s home...
Read more
Sports

George Springer two-run shot helps Astros live to see another day, top Rays, 4-2 in ALCS Game 4

0
Video Details Oct 14, 2020 at 11:49p ET | MLB | Duration: 0:29Houston Astros outfielder George Springer blasted a two-run homer down the left-field line...
Read more
Sports

Rob Burrow is inspirational reminder of what a sobering virtue perspective is

0
staronline@reachplc.com (Jeremy Cross) It's safe to assume most people cannot wait to see the back of 2020. Covid-19 has turned our lives upside down and challenged...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

This Cropped Cable Knit Sweater Will Give You That Cozy Fall Feeling

Celebrity 0
Bernadette Deron Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. What’s better than the warm, fuzzy feeling...
Read more

English Open 2020 snooker LIVE results: Score updates with Selby, Higgins, Trump in action

Sports 0
With the coronavirus pandemic still impacting sport snooker has based itself in Milton Keynes for the forseeable future. All ranking events will take place...
Read more

Should You Travel Abroad During Covid—and Where Can You Go?

Lifestyle 0
GLOBE-TROT OR NOT As countries around the world gradually re-open to tourists, many jetsetters are wrestling with the question: Is it safe and responsible to...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: