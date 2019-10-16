EU betrayal: Ex-Catalonia leader humiliates Brussels for ‘shutting up’ as chaos continues

Clashes between police and protestors erupted in the city on Tuesday following the jailing of nine Catalan separatists leaders. Carles Puigdemont mocked the announcement and labelled it a form of oppression.

Speaking at press conference in Brussels, Mr Puigdemont said: “The ruling of the Supreme Court against members of the Government, Parliament and the most important social entities in Catalonia confirms the strategy of repression and revenge against all citizens who have sought the way of democracy to make their will possible.”

Moreover, commenting on the ruling, which condemns the leaders of the ‘Catalan process’, the former Catalonian President also hit out at the EU for its role .

Mr Puigdemont accused the EU of “shutting up” in the face of the violence that was seen on October 1, 2017.

He added: “This Europe dances to the sound of the Spanish State, which prevents the representatives of more than two million European citizens from sitting in the European Parliament.”