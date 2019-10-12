EU sent warning: Surge in anti-Brussels feelings after EU misconduct says Italian Senator

The Italian politician insisted the hard strategy the European Union took up against Italy during budget discussions had Italians “open their eyes” at the true nature of the bloc. Former deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini engaged in a battle of wills with Brussels last year after Eurocrats demanded Rome agree to decrease spending expectations to meet EU limits. But speaking to Express.co.uk Senator Borghi suggested the move was perceived as a form of “doghouse system” among Italians.

"I'm sorry but I don't think we've survived several millennia to end up like this." Eurosceptic party Lega secured a majority at the Italian elections in 2017 but had to form a coalition with runner-up Movimento 5 Stelle (M5S) as Mr Salvini failed to pass the threshold to form a government by himself. The Lega-M5S Government took a hard stance against Brussels' demands on GDP spending, with the European Commission threatening to take action against Rome had EU spending limits not been respected. Mr Salvini was forced to leave government after he attempted to bring down Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte and was rebuked as M5S leader Luigi di Maio formed a new alliance with the Democratic Party (PD) led by Nicola Zingaretti in August.