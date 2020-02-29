Home Travel European city and beach holidays surge as storms blasts Britain - where...
Travel

European city and beach holidays surge as storms blasts Britain – where is most popular?

0
European city and beach holidays surge as storms blasts Britain - where is most popular? 1

Iceland came in fourth place with a 39 percent rise in sales, followed by Greece which saw a 34 percent boost.

Interestingly, when it comes to which cities in the UK who are holidaying the most, London has been revealed to be the top city for holiday purchases, followed closely by Birmingham, and Leeds.

Salman Dean, Marketing Manager at Wowcher, said: “It’s no surprise that we have seen a surge in sales of European city breaks and beach holidays, as Brits begin to consider their trips to sunnier climates whilst the UK is enduring winter weather.  

“What is interesting is that Brits have shown a spike in interest in travelling to Europe since Brexit, which shows that the decision to leave the European Union hasn’t affected their love for European travel.”

- Advertisement -
Previous articleTamzin Outhwaite boyfriend: ‘I don’t care what people say about our 20-year age gap’
Next articleUK to publish Coronavirus plan NEXT WEEK as deadly infection spreads around world

RELATED ARTICLES

Travel

TUI could be among first cruises sailing Tenerife from October and Britons are welcome

Newslanes - 0
However, tourism chiefs in Spain are calling for the quarantine regulations to be lifted and replaced with compulsory coronavirus tests before travellers leave their...
Read more
Travel

Italy holiday hotspots tighten tourist rules as global COVID-19 cases rise

Newslanes - 0
However, as coronavirus cases begin to creep up in nations around the world, the country has tightened some of its entry requirements. In particular, the...
Read more
Travel

Queen Elizabeth II: Heartwarming companions Her Majesty invites with her on her travels

Newslanes - 0
The Royal Family are avid travellers who often go abroad on Royal tours across the world. Her Majesty, The Queen has travelled to more...
Read more
Travel

Cruise secrets: Former cruise ship crew reveal grisly events that passengers don't know

Newslanes - 0
Cruise ship holidays are like staying in a giant, floating hotel with all the perks of an amazing summer holiday. Often, cruises offer passenger...
Read more
Travel

Google Maps Street View: Vanishing graveyard leaves viewers spooked

Newslanes - 0
One such incident was noticed in a graveyard located in the city of Marietta, in Georgia, US. The eerie moment has left users “confused” and...
Read more
Travel

Flights: New report unveils the real importance of face masks on a plane in COVID fight

Newslanes - 0
A new study has revealed that yes, face masks are indeed vital. Harvard research has shown that the coverings are an “essential protective measure” against...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Jill Duggar Reveals The Special Reason Why She & Husband Derick Are Considering Adopting

Celebrity Newslanes - 0
Cassie Gill Jill Duggar & Derick Dillard are already parents to sons Samuel, 3 & David, 5 — but confessed they’re open to adding to...
Read more

Back pain: The best treatment for shooting pain down your lower back to your leg

Health Newslanes - 0
Mr Panos Liantis, Consultant Spinal Surgeon at London Bridge Hospital (part of HCA UK), is an expert on sciatica. Here, he shares his medical...
Read more

Elvis Presley 'alive': The King was spotted 'FLYING to Buenos Aires'

Entertainment Newslanes - 0
To make matters even more convincing, the man reportedly gave the airport the name of "Jon Burrows". Fans of the King will know Jon Burrows...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming Newslanes - 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment Newslanes - 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science Newslanes - 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: