Home Science Even The Deepest Parts of The Ocean Are Slowly Beginning to Warm
Science

Even The Deepest Parts of The Ocean Are Slowly Beginning to Warm

0

Carly Cassella

Global warming is beginning to penetrate even the deepest parts of our oceans.  

While the surfaces of these vast bodies of water have absorbed the vast majority of human-induced warming, as sea water circulates, the worrisome changes are slowly making their way downward.

Scientists at the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) have now detected a warming trend in some of the deepest parts of the southern Atlantic ocean.

Analysing ten years of temperature recordings in the Argentine Basin from 2009 to 2019, researchers found all four sites warmed somewhere between 0.02 to 0.04 degrees Celsius, depending on the depth.

One of the recording devices was located 4,757 metres (15,600 feet) below the waves, and it experienced a surprising amount of variability over the course of a year.

“In years past, everybody used to assume the deep ocean was quiescent. There was no motion. There were no changes,” explains oceanographer Chris Meinen, who works for NOAA.

“But each time we go look we find that the ocean is more complex than we thought.” 

Part of that mystery has to do with location. The deep ocean is, well, deep – which means obtaining real world data is quite the challenge, especially long-term data.

- Advertisement -

However, recent estimates based on some measurements and climate models have predicted that some parts of the deep ocean are growing warmer as the ocean circulates and turns over the water. 

The Southern Ocean, which is relatively well-ventilated, was found to experience these changes even more quickly than the Northern Ocean. Now, data from the Argentine Basin located off the coast of Uruguay suggest things are certainly moving quickly down south.

Four devices, moored to the bottom of the basin, have revealed hour-by-hour, year-by-year data on what’s actually going on one metre off the seafloor.

At the shallower depths of 1,360 and 3,535 metres (4,460 feet and 11,600 feet), temperatures fluctuated far more than scientists were expecting, and while these changes were somewhat smaller at even deeper levels, their overall pattern matches what is going on at the surface.

How that will ultimately impact ecosystems or weather above the waves is still unknown, but given how important ocean circulation and temperature is for our global climate system, it’s not exactly good news.

Still, there are some positives to this study. Submerged devices, moored on the deep ocean floor, are usually used to collect data on deep ocean currents, but Meinen and his colleagues recently realised they were also equipped with temperature sensors.

The sensors had been recording the temperature this whole time, and it’s allowed the team to gain an unprecedented insight into the super-deep, even if only for a decade of warming.

“There are a number of studies around the globe where this kind of data has been collected, but it’s never been looked at,” says Meinen.

“I’m hoping that this is going to lead to a reanalysis of a number of these historical datasets to try and see what we can say about deep ocean temperature variability.”

- Advertisement -

The study was published in Geophysical Research Letters.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleHigh cholesterol: Three natural ways to help lower your levels and reduce major risks
Next articleDo You Need a 5G iPhone? No, but You’re Getting One Anyway

RELATED ARTICLES

Science

Climate change likely wiped out humans before and it could happen AGAIN, scientists warn

0
Study co-author Pasquale Raia of the University of Naples Federico II in Naples, Italy, said: "Our findings show that despite technological innovations including the...
Read more
Science

Archaeology news: Melting glaciers unearth ‘fascinating finds’

0
A vast new array of archaeological sites are being uncovered in mountainous areas due to ever-accelerating man-made climate change. Extraordinary archaeological troves are beginning...
Read more
Science

We Just Got More Evidence Your Blood Type May Change COVID-19 Risk And Severity

0
Aylin Woodward, Business Insider Research is coalescing around the idea that people with Type O blood may have a slight advantage during this pandemic.  Two studies published this...
Read more
Science

Betelgeuse Is Neither as Far Nor as Large as We Thought, And It's a Total Bummer

0
Mike McRae In the wake of recent fluctuations in Betelgeuse's brightness, astronomers have rigorously examined the star's vital statistics, and come up with a bit...
Read more
Science

What Forest Floor Playgrounds Teach Us About Kids and Germs

0
Megan Molteni As dusk fell on the Finnish city of Lahti on a still chilly day in May 2016, a crew of workers let themselves...
Read more
Science

Shark discovery: 325 million-year-old fossils uncover six new species of ancient beast

0
Jack Wood, who is working on the 3D models, said: "Since so few people will be able to view these extraordinary fossils in person,...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Man Utd chief Ed Woodward breaks his own tradition by handing Paul Pogba a new contract

Sports 0
“Many things have been said,” Pogba told a news conference last week. “Of course, every footballer would love to play for Real Madrid and would...
Read more

Working From Home Got You Down? Try Dyeing Your Hair Pink

Lifestyle 0
IN THE PINK A guest with pale pink hair outside the Chloe show at Paris fashion week in February. Photo: Getty ImagesBy Sara Bosworth Close Sara BosworthOct. 16,...
Read more

Amanda Holden shares topless vid for important reason as she moves on from BGT controversy

Celebrity 0
Sharing a bit more information, Amanda, who turns 50 at the start of next year, revealed that she was “nervous” ahead of her first...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: