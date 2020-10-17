Home Celebrity Everything the Kardashians Have Said About ‘KUWTK’ Coming to an End
Celebrity

Everything the Kardashians Have Said About ‘KUWTK’ Coming to an End

0

Dory Jackson

Everything the Kardashians Have Said About ‘KUWTK’ Coming to an End 1

A tough goodbye. September 8 will forever mark the beginning of the end of Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ more than a decade-long run on E!.

Kim Kardashian broke the news that KUWTK will wrap up in 2021 after season 20. The KKW Beauty mogul confirmed the news via Instagram by dedicating a heartfelt statement to the show’s “amazing” fans.

“It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” she wrote at the time. “After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years — through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way.”

The Skims founder continued, “Thank you to the thousands of individuals and businesses that have been a part of this experience and, most importantly, a very special thank you to [series cocreator] Ryan Seacrest for believing in us, E! for being our partner, and our production team at Bunim/Murray, who’ve spent countless hours documenting our lives.”

In closing her statement, Kardashian acknowledged how she “wouldn’t be where I am today” without the reality series and the fans who have supported it along the way.

KUWTK made its debut on E! in 2007 and would eventually spawn 12 spinoffs, including Kourtney and Khloé Take Miami, Life of Kylie and Kourtney and Kim Take New York. Kim starred alongside siblings Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner, her mom, Kris Jenner, and former stepdad, Caitlyn Jenner.

Not long after Kim’s announcement, an insider exclusively told Us Weekly that the Kardashian-Jenner women “all want a break to consider their options” outside of the series.

“The ladies were done with long hours and think they are famous enough without the show to make all their money online,” a second source revealed. “They’re business people first and foremost, and it’s very obvious to those around them who are in the know that they can make a ton more for a lot less hassle by pursuing opportunities elsewhere.”

- Advertisement -

Scroll down to see what the famous family has said about KUWTK ending.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleFrank Thomas breaks down Marcell Ozuna’s huge night in NLCS Game 4 using Samsung Galaxy 5G View app
Next articleFrance terror: Man 'BEHEADED' near school in Paris before attacker shot dead by police

RELATED ARTICLES

Celebrity

John Cena & Shay Shariatzadeh Spotted Kissing Outside Courthouse After Getting Marriage License

0
bshilliday John Cena and new wife Shay Shariatzadeh couldn’t hide their joy upon picking up their marriage license. They adorably posed for loving selfies at...
Read more
Celebrity

Eamonn Holmes sparks frenzy in unearthed pic as he marks TV milestone 'Happy anniversary'

0
This Morning star Eamonn Holmes started working in television four decades ago this month. The 60-year-old presenter marked the special occasion by sharing an...
Read more
Celebrity

John Legend shares touching message to Chrissy Teigen amid pregnancy loss

0
John Legend shared a heartfelt message to wife Chrissy Teigen amid their pregnancy loss. After dedicating his emotional Billboard Music Awards performance of “Never Break”...
Read more
Celebrity

Armie Hammer Seeks Joint Custody, Asks Elizabeth Chambers Return to U.S.

0
Meredith Nardino Homeward bound? Armie Hammer wants estranged wife Elizabeth Chambers to bring daughter Harper, 5, and son Ford, 3, back to the U.S. after...
Read more
Celebrity

Laurence Fox urges Britons to 'resist' lockdown 'We're being ruled not governed'

0
A further added: "Who shall we hold responsible if that happens but it doesn't work, the NHS collapses and my mum dies?" Lancashire will become...
Read more
Celebrity

Nicki Minaj & Drake Reveal They Wants ‘Playdates’ For Their Kids After She Gives Birth To Baby Boy

0
Alyssa Norwin After years of ups and downs in their friendship, Nicki Minaj and Drake proved they’re on good terms by revealing that they want...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

PS5 and Xbox Series X pre-orders UK latest is good news for Sony and Microsoft

Entertainment 0
Xbox’s Phil Spencer believes that both Microsoft and Sony are going to sell-through all their PS5 and Xbox Series X pre-order stock. And while the...
Read more

France terror: Man 'BEHEADED' near school in Paris before attacker shot dead by police

World 0
Police discovered the body of the victim at around 5.30pm local time in Conflans Sainte-Honorine . A police source said the teacher had shown pupils...
Read more

Everything the Kardashians Have Said About ‘KUWTK’ Coming to an End

Celebrity 0
Dory Jackson A tough goodbye. September 8 will forever mark the beginning of the end of Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ more than a decade-long...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: