Experiencing a gout attack? This herbal remedy may alleviate symptoms

The main symptom associated with gout is severe joint pain, which is commonly concentrated in the big toe.

Other commonly affected joints include the ankles, knees, elbows, wrists and fingers.

According to Mayo Clinic, the pain is likely to be most severe within the first four to 12 hours after it begins.

“After the most severe pain subsides, some joint discomfort may last from a few days to a few weeks,” adds the health body.

READ MORE: Arthritis treatment: Avoid this type of food to ‘reduce inflammation and restore defences’