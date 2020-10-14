Facebook Group for Robert Graham Clothing Collectors Grows to More Than 1000 Members in First 8 Months

It’s a fun Robert Graham fan group that enjoys wearing and celebrating everything Robert Graham. —Ron Sturgeon, Founder of Robert Graham Clothing Collectors

FORT WORTH, TX, October 14, 2020 /24-7PressRelease/ — Robert Graham clothing has fans worldwide, including more than 200,000 who like the brand’s official Facebook page. About 8 months ago, Ron Sturgeon, a Fort Worth commercial real estate developer and avid RG fan, created a Facebook group just for collectors, Robert Graham Clothing Collectors.

In a little over 8 months, our Robert Graham fan page has grown to more than 1000 members. Ron believes he knows why.

“There are a lot of other RG fan groups on Facebook, but most of them have rules forbidding selling or sharing price information or pointing other RG fans to deals on Robert Graham items,” said Ron Sturgeon.

“We set out to create a FB group where buying and selling are encouraged, easy and commission-free because many of us have RG items other collectors want,” said Sturgeon.

“I buy more than 100 Robert Graham shirts a year, and I used to sell them on eBay, so I love being able to pass them directly on to other collectors, without having to pay commissions,” said Sturgeon.

Members post Robert Graham items they want or items they want to sell on the first two days of the month. “Designating the first two days of each month as wish list and closet sale days makes it easier because members can buy and sell their Robert Graham clothing without having to follow every post,” said Jennifer Knittel, the group’s administrator.

“By having closet sales and posting wish lists at the start of each month, we can make it easier for everyone to know exactly when to tune in,” said Knittel. Members should post their for-sale items with size, price, and pictures to facilitate easy buying, said Knittel. Wish list items should have picture and desired size information to make the transaction easy. Of course, buying and selling are allowed at any time during the month.

Knittel adds, “I’ve always loved Robert Graham products, and I can truthfully say that my most colorful friends, both in personality and the way they dress, are all into the brand.” Many RG fans also wear Etro, Louis Vuitton, and Gucci, but they are most passionate about Robert Graham.

“We have new members joining almost every day,” said Sturgeon. “It’s a fun Robert Graham fan group that enjoys wearing and celebrating everything Robert Graham,” he added.

About Robert Graham Clothing Collectors

Any fan or collector of the brand can join the group at Robert Graham Clothing Collectors. Brand names, service marks, and trademarks mentioned in this press release are the property of their respective owners. This group has no affiliation with Robert Graham.

# # #

