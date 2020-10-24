Home Tech Facebook Messenger: Platform to host ‘perfect’ virtual Halloween party with Messenger
Tech

Facebook Messenger: Platform to host ‘perfect’ virtual Halloween party with Messenger

Facebook Messenger: Platform to host 'perfect' virtual Halloween party with Messenger

There are consequently countless ways of virtually celebrating Halloween with friends and family without worrying about costume, makeup, decorating your home.

And those Messenger users who wish to to simply kick-back and chat without the pressure of a video hangout, they can use the new Halloween sticker pack to share all the Halloween moods in conversations.

Those wishing to create an even richer experience, can select from a selection of brand-new 360 backgrounds and AR filters, designed in partnership with Universal Pictures and the legendary Crash McCreery

Mr McCreery worked on films including Jurassic Park, Edward ScissorHands and Batman Returns.

