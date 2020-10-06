Home Entertainment Faces more important for human than dogs
Entertainment

Faces more important for human than dogs

0

FACES are more important for humans than dogs, according to a brain activity study on how the two species see each other published by a team of Hungarian and Mexican researchers on Oct 4.

“The brain imaging findings in the study suggest that faces may be of crucial importance to humans and probably other primates, but not to all mammals, for example not for dogs,“ Attila Andics, who led the study at Eotvos Lorand university in Budapest, told AFP.

“The two species differ in their visual communication and this is reflected in their brains,“ he said.

A team of Hungary- and Mexico-based researchers compared how dog and human brains process visual information.

They used scanners to monitor 30 humans and 20 dogs while they looked at short video clips of dog and human faces, and the backs of heads.

The brain response results showed that a large part of the human brain’s neural network responds more to faces than non-faces in the videos.

Only a small part responded more to human than dog images.

In dogs’ brains however, no parts responded more to faces but some parts responded more to dog images than human images, said the study, published in the Journal of Neuroscience.

- Advertisement -

“Faces are very central for human visual communication, we possess a dedicated large neural network for face processing when we meet someone,“ Andics told AFP.

Previous research has shown that dogs also pay attention to faces, excel at eye contact and at reading facial emotion, but also rely on signals such as the other dog’s tail or body posture to communicate.

“When we meet someone we look at faces mostly,“ said Andics.

“Other signals are also important for humans but the proportions are different than with dogs, when two dogs meet there is no clear focus on faces,“ he said.- AFP

- Advertisement -
Previous articleTesco, Asda, Marks & Spencer and Morrisons share latest delivery rules for shoppers
Next articleMeteor shower this week: How to watch the beautiful Draconids shower over the UK

RELATED ARTICLES

Entertainment

Day.Light.Fright! begins on Oct 17

0
In light of recent events, Sunway Lagoon has decided to delay the opening of its upcoming event, Day.Light.Fright! to Oct 17. The event will...
Read more
Entertainment

US-British trio win Nobel Medicine Prize

0
AMERICANS Harvey Alter and Charles Rice together with Briton Michael Houghton won the Nobel Medicine Prize on Oct 5 for the discovery of the...
Read more
Entertainment

Warner Bros delays Dune and Batman

0
WARNER Bros said late Oct 5 it is delaying the release of Dune and The Batman movies, another setback for the entertainment industry hit...
Read more
Entertainment

Apex Legends update time: Aftermarket event patch notes for PS4 and Xbox One

0
Developers Repawn Entertainment are launching a big new Apex Legends update today and it’s set to bring plenty of new stuff to all platforms. The...
Read more
Entertainment

Destiny 2 Festival of the Lost 2020 start time update and new rewards

0
Bungie is kicking off its latest seasonal event, with the Destiny 2 Festival of the Lost set to offer new rewards until early November. Fresh...
Read more
Entertainment

Fascinated by knots

0
MACRAME is the art of crafting textiles by tying knots into several combinations to form a tapestry, which can then be used to make...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

The 6 Wildest Twists Of MTV's Catfish: The TV Show

Tv & Radio 0
Despite chats on Skype, FaceTime, and sharing her driver's license with him, Ramon did not want to believe Paola was a lie. Every time...
Read more

Ranking the Falcons' best Dan Quinn replacement candidates if Atlanta fires head coach

Sports 0
Vinnie Iyer Dan Quinn coached the Falcons to Super Bowl 51 after the 2016 NFL season. Less than four years later, after two missed playoff...
Read more

'We've talked about it': Dolly Parton again teases she 'might' pose for Playboy to celebrate turning 75

Celebrity 0
Is Dolly Parton going to ring in her 75th birthday with anotherÂ Playboy photo shoot? The country music icon teasedÂ the possibility again in a radioÂ interview with...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: