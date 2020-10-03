Home Gaming Fall Guys Season 2 release date: When does Fall Guys Season 2...
Fall Guys Season 2 release date: When does Fall Guys Season 2 start?

Fall Guys fans have plenty to look forward to this month, following the game’s launch earlier this year. Fall Guys Season 2 has been in the works since August and is now ready to be launched across all platforms. And with such a short window until it releases on PS4 and PC, developers Mediatonic has started sharing what will be included and what improvements gamers can expect.

WHEN DOES FALL GUYS SEASON 2 START?

Developers Mediatonic has confirmed that the Fall Guys Season 2 release date has been scheduled for Thursday, October 8, 2020.

The good news is that there will be no waiting around for gamers based on platforms, as this next update will include a unified launch schedule.

While we don’t have a launch time for when the new update will be going live, we would expect it to be available by 9pm BST.

Mediatonic has confirmed that the new Fall Guys Season will include medieval-themed stages and skins, as well as other low-key improvements.

The official reveal trailer adds: “Fall Guys Season 2 will bring the dragon fire with feudal fortresses, knockout knights and pugilistic paladins among new additions coming this October.”

“A full season of new costumes, emotes and more will reward players as they lay siege to the Middle Ages.”

But it should be noted that a tone of warning was given alongside the official launch date of Fall Guys Season 2.

And it suggests there could be a last-minute delay if one is needed to get everything ready on PS4 and PC.

The official Fall Guys announcement reads: “Announcing dates always feels like you’re cursing things, but it’s Halloween month, so let’s get cursed!

Season 2 launches on Thursday 8th October. Season 1 will now end as Season 2 begins and we’re going to DOUBLE fame points during this time!”

There has been no hint that Fall Guys will release on any new platforms during Season 2, which is expected to last for much of the remainder of 2020.

