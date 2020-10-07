Fall Guys Season 2 release date: When is Fall Guys Season 2 coming out on PS4 and PC?

Fall Guys Season 2 is coming to PS4 and PC this week with very little chance of anything major being announced for the Switch, Mobile or Xbox platforms this year. The good news is there no reason to believe that won’t change in the future but that’s not something that will be happening this week. And there is plenty to look forward to this week in regards to the Fall Guys Season 2 release date.

WHEN IS FALL GUYS SEASON 2 COMING OUT?

Developers Mediatonic has confirmed that the Fall Guys Season 2 release date has been set for Thursday, October 8, 2020.

The good news is that there will be no waiting around for gamers based on platforms, as this next update will include a unified launch schedule.

No set Season 2 release time has been shared yet by Mediatonic and it’s unclear if there will be furter information shared.

But based on previous patch launches, we would expect the next Fall Guys update to arrive at around 6pm BST.

Fans can expect a download to arrive on October 8 but it should be noted that it probably won’t be a huge patch on the same level as Apex Legends Warzone.