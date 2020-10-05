Fallout 4 and Skyrim: How does voice localisation work for such EPIC games

Remember when video game voice acting was hilariously bad? Think back to games like Resident Evil and House of the Dead, when fully voiced games were still in their infancy, and translations weren’t exactly a high priority.

My how things have changed.

Huge role-playing games and open-world action games not only feature more lines than a Hollywood script, but they also attract some pretty major Hollywood talent.

But what happens when your blockbuster video game is releasing worldwide? This is where companies like Synthesis come in.

Founded in 2012, Synthesis is video game localisation company based in Germany. The company translates video game texts and produces voice recordings primarily in German, although other languages are also supported.

Synthesis has worked on blockbuster games such as Fallout 4, Dishonored, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim.

According to Synthesis Head of Translation Jan Werkmeister, the amount of work that goes into localising these kind of games for different markets is staggering.

“In localisation it’s all about workflows – your workflows have an effect on the quality you are able to produce (technical AND artistic quality), the reliability of your deliveries and how fast you are able to produce,” Werkmeister explains.