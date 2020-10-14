Fallout 4 runs at 60fps on Xbox Series S

Microsoft has revealed some of the benefits of running backwards compatible games on Xbox Series X and S, including Fallout 4 at 60 frames per second on the S.

Bethesda’s post-apocalyptic open world role-playing game shot for 30fps on Xbox One. On the Xbox Series S, it runs at a solid 60, according to Microsoft.

[embedded content] This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view. Manage cookie settings

“… the backward compatibility team has developed new methods for effectively doubling the framerate on select titles,” Xbox compatibility program lead Peggy Lo said in a blog post.

“While not applicable for many titles due to the game’s original physics or animations, these new techniques the team has developed can push game engines to render more quickly for a buttery smooth experience beyond what the original game might have delivered due to the capabilities of the hardware.”

There’s a cheeky dig at PlayStation 5’s Game Boost mode, too:

“Backward compatible games run natively on the Xbox Series X and S, running with the full power of the CPU, GPU and SSD. No boost mode, no downclocking, the full power of the consoles for each and every backward compatible game.”

For more on Xbox Series X and backwards compatibility, check out the video below from Digital Foundry:

[embedded content] - Advertisement - This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view. Manage cookie settings

Meanwhile, touching on cross-gen save transfers, Microsoft said cloud saves will soon be free to all Xbox 360 users and not require Xbox Live Gold (cloud saves were free from Xbox One onwards), which should mean you’ll be able to pick up from where you left off when playing Xbox 360 games on Xbox Series X and S.