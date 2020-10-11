Home Tv & Radio Family Fortunes turns awkward as Gino clashes with contestant over his accent
Family Fortunes turns awkward as Gino clashes with contestant over his accent

ITV Family Fortunes presenter Gino D’Acampo found himself locked in a tense debate with a contestant on Sunday.

The Phillips family from Bristol went up against The Buckleys from Greater Manchester during the latest instalment of the ITV quiz show.

Host Gino, 44, found himself in a awkward debate with a member of the Buckley family seemingly pronounced the word bus as having an “O” in it.

The Italian chef turned presenter was left visibly confused after he asked Lewis: “What is something you you wold hate to be inside of it it broke down?”

The male contestant replied in a strong Mancunian accent: “A bus.”

Family Fortunes host Gino D’Acampo found himself locked in a tense debate with a contestant on Sunday

Gino hit back: “Why do you say boss when it is a bus?”

Seeming unfazed by the jibe, Lewis replied: “Sorry,” before putting on a fake posh accent and stating “bus”.

Gino questioned further: “Is it your accent?”

Head of the family Lynn quickly fired back at the host: “It is your accent?”

Lewis said “bus” but Gino thought he said “boss”

The studio audience gasped as Lynn shut down Gino.

Looking stunned by the response, the presenter proceeded to ask the other family competing how they pronounce the word.

The TV chef queried:”“Don’t you say bus?”

The Phillips family from Bristol agreed unanimously: “Bus.”

Lynn quickly fired back at the host in the accent debate

It was the Phillips family who ultimately walked away with the top prize on Saturday.

Gino was announced as the new host of the iconic quiz show earlier this year.

On hosting the new series, the I’m A Celebrity winner previously said: “I am delighted that ITV asked me to be the host that is bringing back Family Fortunes to the British public, following in the footsteps of some legendary presenters.

“It’s a much beloved show in the USA, and around the world, and I cannot wait to get going and add more laughs to this format.”

The rebooted series already has two celebrity specials lined up, with a host of famous faces set to compete for their chosen charities.

Based on the American gameshow Family Feud, Family Fortunes first ran on ITV from January 1980 to December 2002 and has previously been hosted by Bob Monkhouse, Max Bygraves, Les Dennis, Andy Collins and Vernon Kay.

Family Fortunesairs every Sundays on ITV at 8pm

