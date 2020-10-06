FanDuel Picks Week 5: NFL DFS lineup advice for daily fantasy football cash games

Sporting News

We should’ve seen it coming — the worst QB we used in a cash game lineup so far this season was the first to stop us from cashing last week. It wasn’t really Joe Burrow’s fault, as he played well, but we’re moving back up the QB board in our Week 5 FanDuel cash game picks.

Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins already came through for us once this year in this space, and we’re going back to them again. This week, we’ve chosen to pair those Cardinals with three strong running backs to chase cash-game touch volume in the hopes of getting back in the money.

This lineup is for the Sunday main slate in FanDuel cash games.

QB Kyler Murray, Cardinals @ Jets ($ 8,300) Murray remains one of the game’s most explosive quarterbacks, as he showed on his 48-yard touchdown run in Week 4. Before Brett Rypien turned INT-happy last week, he was making the Jets’ defense look even worse than it normally does. Murray and his bevy of weapons should have no problems at MetLife Stadium (as long as the turf monster stays away from Kyler’s legs).

RB Kareem Hunt, Browns vs. Colts ($ 7,000) FanDuel got Hunt’s pricing about right here after Nick Chubb’s knee injury, but that doesn’t mean you’ll want to fade Hunt. Cleveland’s best chance to move the ball against a stout Indy defense is to get it in Hunt’s hands as much as possible. He ran 11 times for 71 yards and two touchdowns in Week 4. Somehow Hunt didn’t catch a pass last week, but that’s a huge part of his game, too.

RB James Robinson, Jaguars @ Texans ($ 6,600) The Texans have allowed the fifth-most fantasy points to running backs this year, and they could continue to get worse given the upheaval in Houston. That makes this the perfect time for the Jags to show up and run the ball down their throat with Robinson, who continues to be one of the surprises of the season. A 100-yard game with a score seems well within reach here.

WR DeAndre Hopkins, Cardinals @ Jets ($ 8,700) Hopkins is fairly priced as the best receiver on this slate. You don’t need to stack to win in cash games, but when you can play one of the NFL’s best QBs with one of the NFL’s best receivers against a bad defense, you should do it.

WR Marquise Brown, Ravens vs. Bengals ($ 6,100) Brown doesn’t normally fit the bill as a cash-game play, but just because it’s not a tournament lineup doesn’t mean you don’t want to find a bit of upside somewhere. Brown has seen six targets or more in every week this season. When he regressed last year, he often was being thrown to less than that, so the consistent volume is encouraging. And with that volume comes the upside of Brown breaking a long touchdown, too, which would set you up for almost assured cash-game success.

WR Tim Patrick, Broncos @ Patriots ($ 5,200) With Courtland Sutton (knee) and Noah Fant (knee) injured, Patrick is really the only tall receiving target left in Denver, and he surpassed 100 yards with a score in Week 4 because of that. New England will likely scheme out Denver’s faster receivers, leaving Patrick a chance to again get down the field and operate in the red zone.

TE Dalton Schultz, Cowboys vs. Giants ($ 5,300) Schultz has become a consistent passing-game option on a team that can’t defend a lick and will need to throw late into games. He’s averaged eight targets per game over the past three weeks, better than any other tight end you’re getting at this price. Target volume is always a worthwhile investment in cash games.

FLEX Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Chiefs vs. Raiders ($ 7,900) Edwards-Helaire wouldn't be a tournament recommendation for me this week, as Kansas City's mediocre run blocking too often forces him to have to fight for yardage. However, the Chiefs keep feeding him, and volume is what we want here (36 carries across the past two weeks). An early lead against a bad Las Vegas team should only give CEH more carries to work with late.

DEF New England Patriots vs. Denver Broncos ($ 4,800) Whether it’s Brett Rypien, Jeff Driskel, or Drew Lock starting for Denver, they won’t be good enough to stop New England from piling up sacks and turnovers. And yes, we’ve played a Denver receiver in this lineup, but the cheap Patrick can pay off his price without impacting the big day of New England’s defense.

