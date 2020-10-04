Fans are angry after Lana Del Rey wore a mesh face mask to a meet-and-greet

Lana Del Rey received a barrage of criticism online this week after wearing what appeared to be a mesh face mask while she met with fans at a Barnes & Noble in Los Angeles, California.

The 35-year-old singer shared video on Instagram from an impromptu signing for her poetry book “Violet Bent Backwards Over the Grass” on Oct. 2 where she was sporting the stylish mask. In photos that circulated on Twitter, Del Rey interacted with fans at the signing and posed for some photos.

Fans were quick to call out the singer, leaving comments on the two Instagram posts she shared where she was wearing the iridescent mask. In the comments, they urged her to wear a proper mask and condemned the singer for having an in-person event in California that drew a large crowd.

One person wrote, “YOU MAKE IT SO HARD TO STAN PLEASEE WEAR A PROPER MASK.”

Another added, “I love you sis but please wear a real mask, it’s gives a bad message :(.”

“Not you trying to draw a crowd during a pandemic,” another Instagram user wrote.

According to The Independent, the singer’s sister, Caroline “Chuck” Grant, responded to fans by letting them know that Del Rey had “tested negative” and was standing “more than six feet away” from fans at the signing.

Del Rey has not addressed the situation on social media amid the backlash. TODAY has reached out to her rep for comment.

The COVID-19 pandemic has hit California hard over the course of the past few months. The state has had over 800,000 confirmed cases with just over 16,000 deaths linked to the virus. Californians are also required to wear face coverings in public spaces as well as indoors and in areas where social distancing is not possible.

Evidence has shown that face masks coupled with frequent hand washing and social distancing could slow the spread of coronavirus, according to the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr. Robert Redfield.

“Cloth face coverings are one of the most powerful weapons we have to slow and stop the spread of the virus — particularly when used universally within a community setting,” Dr. Redfield said in a statement.