Fantasy Injury Update: Is A.J. Brown playing this week?

Jacob Camenker

A.J. Brown has had a tough time staying healthy so far in 2020. The Titans’ talented receiver has played in just three of their five games this season as he dealt with a bone bruise in his knee that kept him out of action for the better part of a month. After a couple of great performances, Brown looked to be out of the woods, but his knee injury might be back, which will force his fantasy owners to monitor injury updates ahead of their Week 7 ’em, sit ’em decisions. 

Is A.J. Brown playing this week?

Brown (knee) practiced in full for the Titans on Wednesday afternoon, but according to their official injury report, he was out on Thursday because of the knee injury. This puts his Week 7 status into question, and it will make Friday’s practice report paramount for his chances of playing.

It’s possible that Brown could’ve just been receiving a maintenance day for his knee, but the fact that this came the day after he logged a full practice is a bit concerning. Usually, teams give players the first practice of the week off if they’re going to let them rest, so the fact that Brown was downgraded in Thursday’s session isn’t a great sign.

If Brown can’t go, then Corey Davis, who has returned from the COVID list, will be in line to be the Titans’ No. 1 receiver. Davis has averaged 5.0 catches and 68.7 yards per game so far this season, so he could be a nice play against a Steelers defense that gives up the seventh-most fantasy points per game to WRs (26.8). Additionally, Adam Humphries and TE Jonnu Smith will be in line for more targets as middle-of-the-field threats for Ryan Tannehill.

Brown’s owners will need to watch his status closely on Friday, and if he’s declared out, they may have to find a streamer to use in place of him. Luckily, there are plenty of quality options to target in our Week 7 WR rankings, so there should still be some worthwhile players on the waiver wire if fantasy owners need them.

