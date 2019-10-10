Farage reveals how Boris can defeat ‘Corbyn and his wreckers’ in devastating election ploy

Mr Farage said that if the Prime Minister does campaign to leave the EU without a deal, he will win many supporters from the Brexit Party. This will make a formal pact between the Conservatives and the Brexit Party unnecessary, a move that would be strenuously opposed by centrist Tory MPs. The Brexit Party leader claims that Mr Johnson has no option now but to pursue a clean Brexit break.

His remarks come after a memo was released to the press this week by the Prime Minister’s chief adviser, Dominic Cummings. In the memo, Mr Cummings wrote that “to marginalise the Brexit Party, we will have to fight the election on the basis of ‘no more delays, get Brexit done immediately’”. Writing in The Daily Telegraph, Mr Farage urged Mr Johnson to grasp the nettle and campaign on a no deal ticket. He wrote: “If Johnson goes for a clean Brexit manifesto, he will lose some votes to the Lib Dems. “But he stands to gain many more from us, provided we are seen to cooperate.

Nigel Farage

Boris Johnson

“Winning a huge Brexit majority in Parliament is the prize that awaits. “If we work together to fight against the real enemy, Jeremy Corbyn and his bunch of wreckers, we would deliver a positive campaign with a decisive result.” While acknowledging the reasons why the Prime Minister has sought to pursue his new Brexit plan, the MEP for the South East said he was pleased that it had failed. As a result he said that he was “feeling more optimistic about Brexit than I have for a long time. “The choice is looking clearer. Either we leave the bloc, or we remain in it.” JUST IN

‘Brexit answer lies in Norther Ireland – and Tories must act now’

Nigel Farage

Related articles

With regards to the state of the Brussels’ negotiations, Mr Farage repeated accusations against the EU, that were made earlier by the DUP leader Arlene Foster. He said: “What this week’s events have proved is that keeping Britain in the customs union was always the EU’s main priority.” The Government has currently not ruled out running on a no deal platform at the next general election. This has infuriated moderate one nation Tories, who demanded a meeting with the Prime Minister on Wednesday to clarify his electoral intentions. DON’T MISS

Nigel Farage attacks ‘stuck up snob’ Lib Dem MEP

Brexit Party MEP warns Dutch fishing move threatens UK fishermen

The Apprentice 2019: Lord Sugar takes Brexit swipe at Theresa May

Boris Johnson

Damien Green

The Prime Minister met with Damien Green, who represents a caucus of roughly 100 one nation centrist Tories. Mr Green told journalists afterwards that he had called the meeting to say that “no deal as the prime aim of government policy would be unacceptable in a manifesto.” The Prime Minister reassured him that no deal was not his aim and that “he still wants to get a deal now and still thinks that would be the best outcome. “He has no intention of putting a no-deal policy in a manifesto.”

Brexit

He added: “We looked each other in the eye. I accept and believe the reassurances. “We accept that no deal has to be a possibility and the One Nation caucus has by and large always been supportive of the government’s policy. What we want is for that to continue.” Meanwhile, the Belgian MEP Guy Verhofstadt launched a blistering attack on Mr Johnson, as Brussels desperately sought to shift the blame for the breakdown in Brexit negotiations onto the UK Government. The former Belgian prime minister said: “It is a blame game. A blame game against everybody. A blame game against the European union, against Ireland, against Mrs Merkel, against the British judicial system, against Labour, against Lib Dems, even Theresa May.

Guy Verhofstadt