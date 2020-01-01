FCO travel warning: Australia fires trap 4,000 people on beaches – is it safe to travel?

Victoria’s fire service co-ordinator Steve Warrington told reporters: “It is pitch-black, it is quite scary… the community right now is under threat but we will hold our line and they will be saved and protected.”

He also added that there has been “significant property loss” in the last few days.

A BBC reporter based in the region described the scene as “apocalyptic”.

Tourists in Victoria have been told its “too late” to leave certain areas, meanwhile, those in Melbourne have been warned the fires will move at a rapid pace.

They added: “The safest option is to take shelter indoors immediately.

“It is too late to leave.”

Victoria Emergency Management Commissioner Andrew Crisp said: “If you’re holidaying in that part of the state, it’s time that you left.”

