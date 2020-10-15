Fears of ANOTHER global pandemic as hoard of new African swine fever cases sweep Europe

Four more cases have been discovered in wild boar according to the German agricultural ministry. The latest infections were recorded in Brandenburg, a state in the east of Germany.

So far 69 African swine fever cases have been recorded since September.

Whilst the disease is harmless to humans it can be fatal to pigs.

All the German cases thus far have been in wild animals but there are fears it will cross over into commercially farmed pigs.

According to the agricultural ministry the disease, which is highly infectious, is also likely to have spread to more wild boar.