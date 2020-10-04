Fernando Alonso delivers verdict on Lewis Hamilton and Michael Schumacher GOAT battle

“So we are building the programme which is a programme that could be composed of some 2018 cars that we could do.

“There is also some talk about the post-season test as reported,” he added. “But we also want to be sensible with our young drivers.

“We have Oscar [Piastri] who has already won the [F3] championship. There is Christian [Lundgaard] and Guanyu [Zhou] in the mix also [in F2].

“So we are trying to keep a good balance between Fernando, who wants to be back at the best possible level, but also our academy drivers.”

