FIFA 21 EA Access release date: When is EA Play start time? Is FUT Companion App out?

And the launch of the FIFA 21 Web App will be followed today by the launch of the FIFA 21 EA Access trial, and the Companion App.

Like the Web App, the FUT 21 Companion App makes it possible to manage your Ultimate Team squad outside the full game.

EA Sports has confirmed that updates to the official FIFA Companion App will be rolling out later today, October 1, 2020.

Meanwhile, the FIFA 21 EA game trial will let EA Play members play 10 hours worth of FIFA 21 ahead of its launch. During this time it will be possible to play, trade, sell, buy cards and FIFA points.

Source:Daily Express :: Gaming Feed

