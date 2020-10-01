Home Gaming FIFA 21 EA Access release date: When is EA Play start time?...
Gaming

FIFA 21 EA Access release date: When is EA Play start time? Is FUT Companion App out?

0

And the launch of the FIFA 21 Web App will be followed today by the launch of the FIFA 21 EA Access trial, and the Companion App.

Like the Web App, the FUT 21 Companion App makes it possible to manage your Ultimate Team squad outside the full game.

EA Sports has confirmed that updates to the official FIFA Companion App will be rolling out later today, October 1, 2020.

Meanwhile, the FIFA 21 EA game trial will let EA Play members play 10 hours worth of FIFA 21 ahead of its launch. During this time it will be possible to play, trade, sell, buy cards and FIFA points.

Source:Daily Express :: Gaming Feed

- Advertisement -
Previous articleInsomniac's giving Spider-Man a Tom-Holland-esque makeover in its new PS5 remaster
Next articlePrincess Anne shows her 'rebellious' side with Royal Family first – what did she do?

RELATED ARTICLES

Gaming

Insomniac's giving Spider-Man a Tom-Holland-esque makeover in its new PS5 remaster

Newslanes - 0
Despite some controversy following its unveiling, excitement is still high for Insomniac's PlayStation 5 Spider-Man remaster - and the developer has now given a...
Read more
Gaming

Here's your first look at Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War's Zombies mode

Newslanes - 0
If you've been wondering how Call of Duty's long-running wave-based Zombies mode will manifest in Black Ops Cold War when it launches in November,...
Read more
Gaming

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone have a vampire bat called Edward

Newslanes - 0
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone have launched Season Six, and with it has come a vampire bat pet called Edward.Really. Edward is a...
Read more
Gaming

Tune in to Xbox Channels on October 3 for ‘Game Pink’ National Breast Cancer Foundation 4-Hour Live Stream Fundraiser

Newslanes - 0
At Team Xbox we’re passionate about partnering with organization we truly believe in, that’s why we’re so energized about teaming up with National Breast...
Read more
Gaming

New Starfield leaked image revealed, Xbox Series X release date 'in 2021'

Newslanes - 0
The alleged leaked Starfield image shows a third-person character in an astronaut suit looking at a structure in space. The picture is reminiscent of other...
Read more
Gaming

Someone should make a game about: the Isle of Rust

Newslanes - 0
Shore thing.I used to live on an island. What I loved most about that temporary home was the very particular geography. The Outer Hebrides are...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Josh Taylor suggests Jose Ramirez and team have backsides 'twitching' over fight

Sports Newslanes - 0
staronline@reachplc.com (Chris McKenna) Josh Taylor reckons Jose Ramirez and his team are twitchy over the thought of facing him in an undisputed clash next year. And...
Read more

Trump basks in cheers of Minnesota rally, far from debate criticism

US Newslanes - 0
Nancy Cook and Matthew Choi “Last night I did what the corrupt media has refused to do,” Trump said. “I held Joe Biden accountable for...
Read more

Patients left 'in limbo' by NHS virus response

U.K. Newslanes - 0
Image copyright Getty ImagesThe stress and anxiety caused to patients by "poor communication" from NHS bodies in England during the Covid pandemic has been...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming Newslanes - 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment Newslanes - 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science Newslanes - 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: