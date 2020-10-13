FIFA 21 is Available Now on Xbox One

Damola Oladapo, Writer, EA Sports FIFA

The time has come. EA Sports FIFA 21 is out now on Xbox One!

In the latest version of FIFA, all your favorite modes are back, with some brand-new additions to get excited about. Express yourself with your mates and win as one on the street and in the stadiums.

Dual Entitlement

To start, we’re excited to offer you a Dual Entitlement when you buy FIFA 21 – meaning you won’t need to buy the game twice to upgrade your copy from Xbox One to Xbox Series X|S once FIFA 21 launches on the new consoles. Taking advantage of the blazing fast load times of Xbox Series X|S, deferred lighting and rendering, enhanced animation technology and more will take the world’s game from visual to visceral and enable you to feel next level every time you jump onto the pitch! Learn more about Dual Entitlement here.

Volta Football Season 2

Authentic street football returns in FIFA 21. Experience the soul of the streets together with friends as you show off your style in cages and courts around the world throughout various forms of small-sided football.

- Advertisement -

Play it your way. Enjoy different kinds of small-sided football including 3v3 Rush (No GKs), 4v4, 4v4 Rush, 5v5 and Professional Futsal, and play matches on various pitch sizes with or without walls.

In the new Featured Battles mode, you can recruit the biggest names from the world of football and beyond. Match up against AI-controlled star players as well as squads from the Volta Football community as you compete for points and rewards in Featured Battles. Within Featured Battles, for the first time, you meet Volta Groundbreakers. The bosses you’ll be challenging once you’ve earned enough points. Here’s the kicker: these aren’t normal bosses. We’re bringing some of the world’s best-known personalities and talents into the world of Volta Football to add a bit of stardust on your achievements.

You’ll face off against superstar DJ Diplo and Olympic Gold Medallist Anthony Joshua. Kaká, Dua Lipa and our cover star Kylian Mbappe is also on board.

Next to Groundbreakers, are Collections. New swag for you to drape your avatar in. With drops coming from Adidas Originals, Nike x Liverpool and even Hector Bellerin’s exclusive collection designed for FIFA 21. Keep your wardrobe updated and make sure you’re winning in style.

In Volta Football, over 20 unique pitches across six continents come to life with truly unique atmospheres that give you a taste of each location’s authentic street football culture. Step into the party atmosphere of São Paulo’s Downtown, or show off inside a stunning high-tech Dubai geodesic dome as you flaunt your skills in five brand new footballing playgrounds.

FIFA Ultimate Team

The most popular mode in FIFA returns with brand new ways to build your dream squad with players and superstars past and present in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

- Advertisement -

Play together and get rewarded together in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team with FUT Co-Op, a new way to team up with friends online and compete for rewards. Take on the AI together in Squad Battles and play matches as a team to earn points that count towards both yours and your friend’s individual leaderboard ranking, team up and take on the world against other duos or solo players in Division Rivals, kick back and relax with your mates in FUT Friendlies, or take on a range of FUT House Rules against other players.

Also new in FUT 21 is Live FUT Friendliess – where squad rules and house rules combine to offer you a range of limited-time matches that’ll change as your season progresses and offer you the chance to shake up your team and tweak your lineup.

FUT Stadium

Create your footballing home with FUT Stadium – the one-of-a-kind home ground that you can make your own. Select Tifos, your club anthem, goal music, pyrotechnics, goal net colors and much more as you crank up the atmosphere. Hit club milestones and unlock pitch trophies to put your FUT achievements on display on your hallowed home ground. Pick your club’s crest and choose from a mix of authentic and custom kits – including designs from big names in the worlds of music and fashion – to help you stand out from the crowd.

FIFA 21 arrives with a raft of new experiences and fun to be had. Whether you take on the world in Career mode, challenge your friends to be the best in FUT, or show off your dancing feet against some of the world’s finest talent from sport and beyond in Volta Football, in FIFA 21 there is something for everybody to get stuck into.

It’s time to win as one. FIFA 21 is available now on Xbox One. Get it today on the Microsoft Store for Xbox.