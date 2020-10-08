Home Gaming FIFA 21 release date countdown: Launch time, cheapest deals, review scores and...
FIFA 21 release date countdown: Launch time, cheapest deals, review scores and MORE

The FIFA 21 release date is finally here on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.

The Standard Edition of FIFA 21 has an October 9 release date on all current-gen platforms. Needless to say, PS5 and Xbox Series X versions will launch alongside the new consoles in November.

There’s no official launch time, but you should be able to jump in and start playing at midnight local time, assuming you purchased a digital edition of the game.

If you’ve ordered a physical copy of the game, then you can start playing as soon as your copy arrives. Some lucky fans have even received their copies of FIFA 21 early.

The latest entry in the long-running FIFA series features a new dynamic attacking system, as well as additional Career mode options and expanded Volta football.

FIFA 21 also boasts thousands of authentic players, while EA Sports claims to have improved Ultimate Team.

Ultimate Team improvements include a general streamlining of club management, which means more time on the pitch playing.

The recommended retail price is a hefty £59.99, but you can save £10 by checking out our buyer’s guide below.

If you’re still unsure about whether or not to pick up a copy of FIFA 21, then Express Online has rounded up one or two reviews to help you make a decision.

Forbes awards the new FIFA an impressive 8.25/10: “FIFA 21 delivers most of what I’m looking for in a world football title, which tends to be the story every year.

“It features solid-to-strong gameplay, attractive visuals, and a good variety of options. However, flawed execution in VOLTA, a lack of customization and no traditional franchise mode for EPL or La Liga keeps it from being a classic.”

Gamespot agrees, awarding FIFA 21 a solid 8/10: “This is a substantial package that’s propped up by exciting gameplay that puts the onus squarely on attacking football.

“There are moments of frustration on defence when the balance doesn’t feel quite right, but then you’ll go down the other end and score a Puskás Award contender that makes you forget why you were mad in the first place.”

