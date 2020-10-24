FIFA 21 server status latest as EA’s Rulebreakers for FUT goes live

By

UPDATE: A new message from EA support services and the EA Sports development team has provided the latest news on tonight’s FIFA 21, and EA Server outage.

The following is from EA Help and confirms that the problem causing the current outage has been found and should be sorted in the coming hours.

“Hey guys, we’re aware of some connectivity issues, and we’re looking into it now. We’ll keep you updated.

Followed by this message, which adds: “I wanted to give you all an update: We’ve identified the source of the issue, and we’re actively working on a resolution. Thank you so much for your patience!”

A message from the FIFA 21 team adds: “We have temporarily disabled match creation in all active FIFA titles while we investigate reports of connectivity issues. We’ll provide an update in this thread when one becomes available.”

ORIGINAL: FIFA 21 servers have come under strain tonight as EA launched its latest event for its popular Ultimate Team mode. As confirmed earlier today by EA Sports, a new range of cards are now available to unlock in FUT 21. Rulebreakers makes it possible to play with familiar lineups that boast remixed stats, although there is only a few available right now.