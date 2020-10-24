Home Gaming FIFA 21 server status latest as EA’s Rulebreakers for FUT goes live
Gaming

FIFA 21 server status latest as EA’s Rulebreakers for FUT goes live

0

By

FIFA 21 server status latest as EA’s Rulebreakers for FUT goes live 1

UPDATE: A new message from EA support services and the EA Sports development team has provided the latest news on tonight’s FIFA 21, and EA Server outage.

The following is from EA Help and confirms that the problem causing the current outage has been found and should be sorted in the coming hours.

“Hey guys, we’re aware of some connectivity issues, and we’re looking into it now. We’ll keep you updated.

Followed by this message, which adds: “I wanted to give you all an update: We’ve identified the source of the issue, and we’re actively working on a resolution. Thank you so much for your patience!”

A message from the FIFA 21 team adds: “We have temporarily disabled match creation in all active FIFA titles while we investigate reports of connectivity issues. We’ll provide an update in this thread when one becomes available.”

ORIGINAL: FIFA 21 servers have come under strain tonight as EA launched its latest event for its popular Ultimate Team mode. As confirmed earlier today by EA Sports, a new range of cards are now available to unlock in FUT 21. Rulebreakers makes it possible to play with familiar lineups that boast remixed stats, although there is only a few available right now.

More Rule Breakers will be released throughout 2020, with the squad now live in FIFA 21 across PS4, Xbox One and PC.

The launch of the new Rule Breakers might be why some gamers are having trouble accessing core game services tonight.

- Advertisement -

A surge in interest can always cause server strain, leaving some gamers unable to get online.

And with FUT a multiplayer service, there could be further disruption tonight for gamers.

More about the new Rule Breakers can be found below: “Some rules are meant to be broken. Meet a group of players who defy the status quo by tearing up the pitch with unique permanent upgrades. Introducing The FUT 21 Rulebreakers.

“Rulebreakers players will be available in FUT over the course of the campaign, with the first group released on Friday 23rd October.

“Rulebreakers leave behind their previous styles of play and transform into different kinds of stars with game-changing stat updates.

“Now you can play in new ways with some of your old favourites, creating variety in squad building like never before.

“Keep your eyes peeled for additional FUT 21 Rulebreakers to be made available through upcoming Squad Building Challenges and Objectives.

“In addition, for the first time, by completing select Objectives during a limited-time Live FUT Friendly event, you’ll be able to obtain an exclusive Rulebreakers player reward.

“Finally, Halloween and Day of the Dead also return to FUT with Squad Building Challenges and Objectives featuring themed kits, stadium items, and pack rewards beginning Thursday 29th October.”

- Advertisement -
Previous articleCoronavirus BREAKTHROUGH! New 15-minute £5 tests could be ready by Christmas
Next articleFood recall: Sainsbury's and Aldi issue warning as salmonella found in food – full list

RELATED ARTICLES

Gaming

Ghost of Tsushima 1.13 LIVE: Here’s what’s changed in new Legends update

0
By The good news for fans is that there are plenty of important fixes being deployed today by Sucker Punch to improve the Ghost of...
Read more
Gaming

Upgrading your Control PS4 save to Control Ultimate Edition on PS5 is a bit of a hassle

0
By But there's a Remedy. Control Ultimate Edition publisher 505 Games has clarified how you can carry over your progress from the original version of Control on...
Read more
Gaming

Secret Neighbor’s Major Halloween Update

0
By Mike Rafiienko, Game Producer, tinyBuild If you’re new to Secret Neighbor, welcome to an ever-growing and constantly updated multiplayer social horror game. Communicate and cooperate...
Read more
Gaming

The Skull Squad pack is now available in Fortnite

0
By james_peskett@tracker.gg (James Peskett) This new bundle doesn’t come cheap, but you definitely get good bang for your buck. Epic have certainly been ramping up their cosmetics...
Read more
Gaming

Xbox Series X Auto HDR tested – what works and what doesn't?

0
By One of the greatest strengths of Xbox Series S and X is its backwards compatibility. Revisiting old classics, from the original 2001 Xbox, 360...
Read more
Gaming

Celebrate the Joy of Chaos with Risk of Rain 2’s Free Content Update and New Low Price

0
By Paul Morse, Co-Founder, Hopoo Games One year, four free content updates, and over three million players later, Risk of Rain 2 has expanded significantly since...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

8 Tips for Stress Relief and Anxiety Management

Lifestyle 0
By By WSJ Staff Oct. 23, 2020 5:53 pm ET BE CHILL With isolation, working from home and the pandemic taking a notable toll on mental health,...
Read more

Phillip Schofield speaks out on mum’s fears after coming out as gay during health battle

Celebrity 0
By Confused by her response, the presenter recalled: “I said ‘What the hell do you mean? Why do you think I'm going blind?' "She said, 'Those...
Read more

An Ancient Maya City Had a Surprisingly Effective Water Filtration System

Science 0
By Michelle Starr Water is essential for basic human survival. But it can also be dangerous; contaminated water can spread deadly diseases that have the potential...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack. And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale. The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress