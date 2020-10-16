FIFA 21 update: PS4 and Xbox One patch notes confirm long list of title changes

While it may not be available to everyone right now, EA Sports has provided a thorough rundown of what will be changing soon on PS4 and Xbox One.

The latest latest FIFA 21 update has been released on the PC Origin platforms and will be making its way to consoles soon.

A long list of changes can be found in the official patch notes, and there are tweaks being made across the board.

Nearly every major game modes is seeing improvements or bug fixes deployed, including some important changes to Ultimate Team.

This includes being able to see all the owned Position Modifiers you have when applying a PM

consumable on a selected Player Item.

EA Sports is also making it easier to keep track of Transfer Targets on the Squad Transfer Market screen, and they are also adding UI indicator for which Kit selected in the Stadium customisation Match Kit.

There are also a number of troublesome bug issues that have been removed from FUT, which should make the overall game experience smoother.

A full rundown of all the major fixes coming to PS4 and Xbox One can be found below as part of the official FIFA 21 patch notes shared by EA Sports: