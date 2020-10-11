Home Gaming FIFA 21 WARNING: Don't fall for these common FIFA scams
Gaming

FIFA 21 WARNING: Don't fall for these common FIFA scams

0

FIFA 21 fans have been given some tips on how to protect themselves from online scams.

The latest entry in the hugely popular football game is out now on PS4, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch.

Unfortunately, however, a game this popular and with its own in-game store has occasionally been targeted by scammers.

With FIFA 21 on sale now, Malwarebytes spokesperson Chris Boyd has provided Express Online with some tips on how to protect yourself online. 

“FIFA games are enormously popular, and the target of many types of scam as a result,” Boyd explains.

“With the launch of FIFA 21, gamers need to have their wits about them. For example, coins, used as in-game currency, are often the focus of “cheap currency purchase” sites which go hand-in-hand with phishing – a scam where targets are targeted by email, telephone or text message.

“A variety of different bait is used including coins, in-game player cards, and fake account restriction warnings.

“On console, scammers will often send direct messages to other players claiming to be game Admins or offering special deals. These messages should be reported, and the senders blocked.”

Elsewhere, Boyd explains how Steam users can protect themselves from FIFA 21 scams.

- Advertisement -

“EA titles recently returned to the Steam platform, which means more choice for gamers but also more responsibility,” Boyd continues.

“It’s not enough to take advantage of EA specific account security features like login verification and trusted devices. They also need to ensure they’re locking down all additional accounts tied to the EA ecosystem in some way.

“This means enabling features like SteamGuard, adding a second secured email account, and reading up on a few platform-specific common attacks. Away from gaming platforms, older scams such as setting up fake support accounts then sliding into conversations between gamers and genuine customer support is still popular.

“While the real support help is away or offline for the night, the fake account is busy directing the gamer to a fake login page to steal account credentials. Considering how common password reuse is across multiple accounts generally, it’s also worth securing any platforms used to interact with gaming related issues generally.”

The latest entry in the long-running FIFA series features a new dynamic attacking system, as well as additional Career mode options and expanded Volta football.

FIFA 21 also boasts thousands of authentic players, while EA Sports claims to have improved Ultimate Team.

Ultimate Team improvements include a general streamlining of club management, which means more time on the pitch playing.

The game will also be available on PS5 and Xbox Series X when the next-gen consoles launch later this year.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleWorld War 2 'treasure map' tipped to rewrite history after experts left puzzled

RELATED ARTICLES

Gaming

Xbox Series X can finally run Assassin's Creed Unity at 60fps

0
Some might say it was a game that was simply too ambitious for its intended platform. In 2014, Ubisoft's spectacular Assassin's Creed Unity pushed...
Read more
Gaming

“SBMM” trends as Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War beta players resort to killing themselves yet again

0
"SBMM" - aka skill-based matchmaking was a trending phrase on Twitter this week as the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War beta went...
Read more
Gaming

Overwatch Halloween 2020 skins revealed for October Terror event

0
Overwatch Halloween skins news for 2020 (Image: BLIZZARD)Plenty of new skins have been promised by developers developers Blizzard this week for the launch of...
Read more
Gaming

Microsoft has a plan to circumvent Apple and get Xbox on iOS

0
"We'll end up on iPhones and iPads with Game Pass."Microsoft is developing a browser-based workaround to get its game-streaming xCloud service onto iPhones and iPads. That's...
Read more
Gaming

Xbox Insider Release Notes – Delta (2010.201009-0000)

0
Hey Xbox Insiders! We have a new Xbox One update preview coming to the Delta ring. It’s important we note that some updates made...
Read more
Gaming

PlayStation Store on web and mobile to stop selling PS3, PSP and Vita games this month

0
On the download.Big changes are coming to the PlayStation Store on web and mobile this month. Sony has sent emails - seen and verified by Eurogamer...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

FIFA 21 WARNING: Don't fall for these common FIFA scams

Gaming 0
FIFA 21 fans have been given some tips on how to protect themselves from online scams. The latest entry in the hugely popular football game...
Read more

World War 2 'treasure map' tipped to rewrite history after experts left puzzled

World 0
After Japanese bombers attacked Darwin, the Wessel Islands – off Australia’s north coast – became a strategic position to help protect the mainland. Maurie...
Read more

Brexit: Boris Johnson calls Emmanuel Macron as deadline looms

U.K. 0
Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Fishing remains one of the key sticking points of negotiationsBoris Johnson has told the French president the UK wants...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: