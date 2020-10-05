FIFA 21 Web App: FUT update before FIFA 21 early release time

The FIFA 21 Web App has been available to use for several days to help craft and manage FUT teams. Many gamers use it for the FUT transfer market it includes, making it possible to get an early start before the full game releases. A FIFA 21 EA Access trial is currently available to play, but that comes with only a limited amount of playtime.

What’s more, it appears that some FUT Web App bugs will not be fixed until the full version of FIFA 21 hits the market.

Some of these are connected with SBCs, with one user reporting: “Attempting to sell someone from my squad. Had the same issue earlier doing SBCs but refreshing helped.

“Get errors like ‘This item could not be listed for transfer because there was an error’ or ‘An error occurred, and your squad could not be saved’.

“Seems only to be happening to players in my starting squad. Ten hours are up so I can’t use the console.”

Other gamers are reporting the same issues, with one adding: “Yeah, I just stopped trying to do any SBC that requires someone from my squad’s bench.

“Had to change it all up to complete them. Thankfully nobody I really need to sell from my squad at the moment. Everyone of value is already waiting on the transfer list for prices to rise.”