FIFA 21 Web App: FUT update before FIFA 21 early release time

FIFA 21 Web App news ahead of full game release time (Image: EA SPORTS)

The FIFA 21 Web App has been available to use for several days to help craft and manage FUT teams. Many gamers use it for the FUT transfer market it includes, making it possible to get an early start before the full game releases. A FIFA 21 EA Access trial is currently available to play, but that comes with only a limited amount of playtime.

What’s more, it appears that some FUT Web App bugs will not be fixed until the full version of FIFA 21 hits the market.

Some of these are connected with SBCs, with one user reporting: “Attempting to sell someone from my squad. Had the same issue earlier doing SBCs but refreshing helped.

“Get errors like ‘This item could not be listed for transfer because there was an error’ or ‘An error occurred, and your squad could not be saved’.

“Seems only to be happening to players in my starting squad. Ten hours are up so I can’t use the console.”

Other gamers are reporting the same issues, with one adding: “Yeah, I just stopped trying to do any SBC that requires someone from my squad’s bench.

“Had to change it all up to complete them. Thankfully nobody I really need to sell from my squad at the moment. Everyone of value is already waiting on the transfer list for prices to rise.”

Another problem being flagged is with the Companion App, with gamer reporting cards being faded out when opening packs.

This appears to be an ongoing issue for some users that have continued into the launch of FUT 21.

According to advice being given, you have to hard close the app, but even you do this, the same problem can reoccur within a minute or two of reopening.

It’s unclear if any of these bugs will be removed but being able to use the full game should make it possible to avoid some of these problems in the future.

The good news is that the next opportunity to play FIFA 21 is just around the corner for gamers on PS4 and Xbox One.

If you have played through your ten-hour trial via EA Play, it won’t be long before pre-order customers get the next chance.

And while there is no FIFA demo being released this year on PS4 and Xbox One, there are other ways to get involved.

Pre-ordering the FIFA 21 Champions Edition provides you with several bonuses, including three days Early Access.

This means you can start playing FIFA 21 on October 6, while everyone else will have to wait until October 9, 2020.

For those who haven’t used it before, the FIFA Web App makes it possible to manage your FUT team on the go.

The Web App lets you configure your squad and manage whom to buy and usually provides extra ways to unlock packs.

