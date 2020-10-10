Home Gaming Final Fantasy 14 will be playable on PS5 via backwards compatibility
Final Fantasy 14 will be playable on PS5 via backwards compatibility

Uses in-game PS4 Pro settings, plus quick load times.

Final Fantasy 14 will be playable on PlayStation 5 via backwards compatibility, Square Enix has confirmed.

While Sony has suggested most PS4 games will work on PS5 via back compat (the new console is “99 per cent” backward compatible with the thousands of PS4 games Sony has tested on it, PlayStation boss Jim Ryan said in an interview with The Washington Post last month), it’s good to get confirmation of FF14’s status from Square Enix.

Producer and director Naoki Yoshida said when you play the PlayStation 4 version of the MMO on PS5, you’ll be able to use the in-game PS4 Pro display settings (FF14 on PS4 Pro lets you choose between a 4K mode and a performance mode), and the PS5 will “ensure quick load times”. The hope is FF14 on PS5 will run in 4K at 60 frames per second.

The announcement came as part of the reveal of Patch 5.4, dubbed Futures Rewritten. This is due out early December 2020 and adds a raft of new features, including a new Explorer Mode that lets players traverse Shadowbringers dungeons without the danger of enemies in order to take screenshots.

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view.

Patch 5.35 is due out 13th October. This is headlined by the latest chapter in the Save the Queen questline and features a story written by designer Yasumi Matsuno (Final Fantasy Tactics, Final Fantasy 12).

