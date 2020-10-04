Final Fantasy 16 looks like it will drop one long standing Square Enix feature

Final Fantasy 16 looks like it will make one huge change to Square Enix’s iconic series

Final Fantasy 16 was the surprise reveal at the recent PlayStation 5 Showcase, opening the PS5 games event held in September in some style. The first numbered entry in the iconic JRPG series since 2016, it looks like Final Fantasy 16 will be shaking things up in a number of big ways. The most obvious difference to recent entries in the series is the setting of FF16.

Final Fantasy 16 is shunning the more futuristic settings of titles such as FF7, FF8, FF13 and FF15 for a more traditional medieval one seen in classic SNES and NES games.

This is something that a section of the Final Fantasy fanbase have long been calling for, so the setting shift has been welcomed by plenty of FF aficionados.

But that isn’t the only major change that Final Fantasy 16 looks like it will be introducing.

Judging by the PS5 reveal trailer, FF16 could drop the long-standing party member feature that has become a staple of the Final Fantasy series and JRPGS in general.

Instead, Final Fantasy 16 could feature on a single playable character for combat, with no other players to worry about controlling.

- Advertisement -

This hasn’t been confirmed by Square Enix, so if you’re not ready for a solo Final Fantasy adventure then don’t get worried just yet. But all of the gameplay footage showcased in the Final Fantasy 16 trailer shows just one character engaged in combat.