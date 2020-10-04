Home Entertainment Final Fantasy 16 looks like it will drop one long standing Square...
Entertainment

Final Fantasy 16 looks like it will drop one long standing Square Enix feature

0

Final Fantasy 16 looks like it will make one huge change to Square Enix’s iconic series (Image: SQUARE ENIX)

Final Fantasy 16 was the surprise reveal at the recent PlayStation 5 Showcase, opening the PS5 games event held in September in some style. The first numbered entry in the iconic JRPG series since 2016, it looks like Final Fantasy 16 will be shaking things up in a number of big ways. The most obvious difference to recent entries in the series is the setting of FF16.

Final Fantasy 16 is shunning the more futuristic settings of titles such as FF7, FF8, FF13 and FF15 for a more traditional medieval one seen in classic SNES and NES games.

This is something that a section of the Final Fantasy fanbase have long been calling for, so the setting shift has been welcomed by plenty of FF aficionados.

But that isn’t the only major change that Final Fantasy 16 looks like it will be introducing.

Judging by the PS5 reveal trailer, FF16 could drop the long-standing party member feature that has become a staple of the Final Fantasy series and JRPGS in general.

Instead, Final Fantasy 16 could feature on a single playable character for combat, with no other players to worry about controlling.

- Advertisement -

This hasn’t been confirmed by Square Enix, so if you’re not ready for a solo Final Fantasy adventure then don’t get worried just yet. But all of the gameplay footage showcased in the Final Fantasy 16 trailer shows just one character engaged in combat.

If Square Enix does go down this route then it would be a fascinating shake-up to the series which could have big ramifications for how the story is felt. Having just one major character that players control should help strengthen their bond with the protagonist immensely, as the focus is solely on them.

But it could also mean that FF16 players are unable to feel attached to the supporting cast in the ways seen in previous Final Fantasy games. This remains to be seen, but fans should have a better idea of who the characters of Final Fantasy 16 are and learn more about the game’s world later this month.

At the recent Tokyo Game Show it was revealed that a teaser website for FF16 will be going live in October that reveals tonnes of extra information. The news was revealed by producer Naoki Yoshida, who also said Final Fantasy 16 would be getting a graphical boost ahead of its release date.

Final Fantasy 16 could drop the party system in favour of a single character campaign (Image: SQUARE ENIX)

At TGS 2020 Yoshi-P said: “I didn’t want the trailer to be just a rendered cutscene and, Bam! Logo!

- Advertisement -

“I wanted to use resources that were moving in-game, in real-time, but the timing wasn’t the best for it.

“We haven’t tuned it or optimised it yet, so [there is] a lot of work to be done. But if we released a pre-rendered trailer, they would say, ‘Alright, see you in 2035!’

“I’ve seen those kinds of comments from America. So, we really wanted to show something that was actually in-game.

“We haven’t shown the highlights of the game in this trailer, so that will come later when we make it properly.”

After the new Final Fantasy 16 website goes live in October fans will have to wait a little while longer for more info.

The next big Final Fantasy 16 news drop is scheduled for some time in 2021.

Source:Daily Express :: Entertainment Feed

- Advertisement -
Previous articleDaily horoscope for October 4: YOUR star sign reading, astrology and zodiac forecast
Next articleDo your eyelids look like this? It could signal Parkinson’s disease – what to look for

RELATED ARTICLES

Entertainment

John Lennon death: Elton John on the devastating moment he found out ‘I was very affected’

Newslanes - 0
This month marks what would have been John Lennon’s 80th birthday. To celebrate the life and career of The Beatles legend, his younger son...
Read more
Entertainment

Brian May PRAISES fans as Queen and Adam Lambert album makes HUGE achievement on launch

Newslanes - 0
Yesterday, Queen and Adam Lambert released their first live album in Live Around The World. Clearly fans are loving the record, as Brian May...
Read more
Entertainment

Michael Jackson: 'I'm not an animal!' Star LASHED OUT at 'Wacko Jacko' nickname

Newslanes - 0
Michael Jackson remains one of the most written about people in showbiz. During his life Jackson also saw a huge amount of criticism for...
Read more
Entertainment

Next James Bond: Harry Styles odds SLASHED as catching up with frontrunner Tom Hardy

Newslanes - 0
The One Direction star debuted his acting skills in Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk and is now set to star in Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry, Darling....
Read more
Entertainment

PS Plus vs Games with Gold October 2020: Who wins Halloween battle between PS4 and Xbox?

Newslanes - 0
Sony and Microsoft have revealed the October 2020 PlayStation Plus and Xbox Games with Gold releases for PS4 and Xbox One. As is tradition in...
Read more
Entertainment

Elvis Presley’s only grandson Benjamin Keough buried next to The King at Graceland

Newslanes - 0
On July 12, 2020, Elvis Presley’ only grandson Benjamin Keough died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the mouth. The 27-year-old was the child...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Final Fantasy 16 looks like it will drop one long standing Square Enix feature

Gaming Newslanes - 0
Final Fantasy 16 looks like it will make one huge change to Square Enix's iconic series (Image: SQUARE ENIX)Final Fantasy 16 was the surprise...
Read more

Trump says he is doing well, but next couple of days the 'real test'

US Newslanes - 0
Media playback is unsupported on your deviceMedia captionPresident Donald Trump: "We'll be seeing what happens over those next couple of days"US President Donald Trump...
Read more

Covid: Undetected breast cancer warning for thousands of women

U.K. Newslanes - 0
Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Tenovus Cancer Care estimates 30,000 people missed out on mammograms between March and JulyAbout 3,000 women in Wales have...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming Newslanes - 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment Newslanes - 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science Newslanes - 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: