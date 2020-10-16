Final Fantasy 7 and FF8 Christmas surprise for PS4 and Nintendo Switch fans

Final Fantasy vide game fans are in for a treat this Christmas, as Square Enix announces new releases for PS4 and Nintendo Switch.

In a move that should keep Final Fantasy fans busy until Part 2 of the FF7 Remake, Square Enix has announced plans to release physical editions of two of its popular games.

First up is the Final Fantasy 7 and Final Fantasy 8 Remastered Double Pack for Nintendo Switch.

Launching as a physical release on December 4, the FF Double Pack contains remastered versions of two of the most popular games in the series.

Both remasters contain a host of new and improved features, such as a triple speed mode, a Battle Enhancement mode, and the ability to turn off enemy encounters altogether.

Final Fantasy 7 is my personal favourite, although FF8 isn’t far behind, especially the remastered version.

“A timeless classic loved by a legion of fans across the globe, Final Fantasy VII is an epic adventure culminating in a battle to decide the fate of the planet which has fallen under the dominion of Shinra Electric Power Company, a sinister corporation monopolizing the world’s energy force,” reads the official description.

“Cloud Strife, a former member of Shinra’s elite SOLDIER unit now turned mercenary, lends his aid to an anti-Shinra resistance group calling themselves Avalanche to fight for the planet.”