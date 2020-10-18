Home World Finland's PM sets pulses racing in plunging blazer sparking fierce sexism debate
World

Finland's PM sets pulses racing in plunging blazer sparking fierce sexism debate

0

staronline@reachplc.com (Berny Torre)

Finland’s Prime Minister Sanna Marin has set pulses racing by seemingly wearing nothing underneath a plunging black blazer.

The 34-year-old was pictured in a daring ensemble for a photoshoot for Trendi Magazine which has sparked a sexism debate online.

The magazine said the young PM has a “leading position as an example, role model, change changer and influencer”.

Ms Marin said in the article: “Clearly, these years are leaving their mark. This is not an ordinary job or a normal life but heavy in many ways.

“It may be that pressure and exhaustion build up and come later. In situations, it has been necessary to put emotions aside, but they do accumulate.”

But not everyone was impressed with the image with one person saying it “eroded” her credibility.

Another commenter asked if she were being “Prime Minister or modelling?”

Ms Marin said, ‘Clearly, these years are leaving their mark’

Her supporters were quick to jump in saying “I’m with Sanna”, sharing pictures of themselves in similarly low-cut blazers.

- Advertisement -

Others pointed out double standards over Russian leader Vladimir Putin previously posting topless photos.

Mr Marin is Finland’s youngest PM and the world’s youngest female leader.

Sanna Marin is the youngest female prime minister in the world

Anu Koivunen, a media scholar and Professor of Gender Studies at Tampere University, told yle magazine that Ms Marin is very “media savvy” so would have known what to expect.

She said: “These politicians know very well what kind of discussions they are starting. They are very media savvy and this social media storm [over Marin’s outfit] did not come as a surprise.

“Marin’s actions are done with full cognisance. The photo caption in the Trendi article reads that Marin is aware that a woman’s appearance is always a matter of debate and that is why she, as prime minister, always strives to dress the same.”

- Advertisement -
Previous articleSalisbury Novichok-poisoned officer Nick Bailey quits
Next articleJames Jordan addresses Strictly pro Neil Jones getting no partner 'Still can't believe it'

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Taiwan's fury at Chinese rule as Xi Jinping moves to 'seize island'

0
Tensions between Taiwan and China have soared in recent weeks. White House national security adviser Robert O'Brien yesterday warned Taiwan should prepare to deter...
Read more
World

Genius, 12, starts second year of university as he vows to work with Elon Musk

0
staronline@reachplc.com (Berny Torre) A 12-year-old boy is set to get an aerospace engineering degree in two years and hopes Elon Musk will make him an...
Read more
World

Why Do Nonwhite Georgia Voters Have To Wait in Line for Hours? Too Few Polling Places

0
Stephen FowlerVoters at Christian City Welcome Center in Union City, Georgia, during the state's June primary. For some residents, it was a five-hour wait....
Read more
World

'I'm Still Unemployed': Millions In Dire Situation As Savings Start To Run Out

0
Scott HorsleyHundreds of unemployed Kentucky residents wait in long lines outside the Kentucky Career Center in Frankfort for help with their unemployment claims on...
Read more
World

Paris gunman 'shared decapitated teacher's head on Twitter' in sickening video

0
staronline@reachplc.com (Anthony Blair) The suspected terrorist who beheaded a teacher in a suburb of Paris posted a video of his victim's head on Twitter, reports...
Read more
World

France terror: Man 'BEHEADED' near school in Paris before attacker shot dead by police

0
Police discovered the body of the victim at around 5.30pm local time in Conflans Sainte-Honorine . A police source said the teacher had shown pupils...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

See Model Elsa Hosk and More Pregnant Stars’ Creative Sex Reveals

Celebrity 0
Nicole Briese When it comes to celebrity gender reveals, creativity abounds! Several stars — including Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jessica Simpson and Jessica Alba — have...
Read more

Arteta’s Willian gamble backfires as passive Arsenal’s top-six woes continue

Sports 0
Sporting News When Mikel Arteta and Pep Guardiola square off, you always get the sense that the two great friends have spent hours in the...
Read more

Corey Seager on Mookie Betts’ great catch in the third inning: ‘It changed everything for us’

Sports 0
Video Details Oct 17, 2020 at 1:21a ET | MLB | Duration: 1:37FOX's Ken Rosenthal caught up with Los Angeles Dodgers SS Corey Seager following...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: