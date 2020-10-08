Fire engulfs tower block as emergency teams 'battle blaze at residential site'

staronline@reachplc.com (Emma Parker)

A raging fire has lit up the night sky in South Korea after a blaze broke out and engulfed a residential tower block.

Firefighters are on scene tackling the blaze at a 136-household apartment building in Ulsan, a city northwest of Busan in South Korea.

Hundreds of people have been evacuated from the building, local media reports, and have been moved to a large shopping centre near the residential complex.

Casualties have not yet been reported, but one person told SBS News: “I don’t know where my family is.”

In a bid to stop the fire spreading to nearby buildings, all fire fighting power from nearby fire stations have been called in to assist.

The fire is reported to have started on the 12th floor of the building at around 11.17pm.

It then spread through the block, and as of 11.50pm the blaze had spread and engulfed the entire building due to strong winds.

News of the fire quickly surfaced on social media, with one user posting a video of the blaze his dad had sent him.

In the video, fire can be seen lighting up the left side of the building, with one floor of the apartment complex completely gutted.

This is a breaking news story and is constantly being updated.

