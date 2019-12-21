Firefighters save kittens in blaze using oxygen masks

They were called to the blaze to find the tiny kittens choking as smoke began filling the kitchen. The terrified animals were scooped up by firefighters who placed oxygen masks over their faces. The kittens can be seen recovering before being petted by their smiling rescuers.

The fire service issued a warning about the burners after the blaze which broke out at a property in Balsall Heath, Birmingham, on Thursday, after an incense burner over-heated. West Midlands Fire Service tweeted: “Well done @Highgate Fire and @Bournbrookfire who rescued these four little darlings from a kitchen fire last night.