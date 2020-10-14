Fitness Entrepreneur Encourages Community to Make Your Life Move You™, Cities Welcome Body Routers Fitness

MIAMI, FL, October 13, 2020 /24-7PressRelease/ — Body Routers Fitness© brings personalized training and a “technique-first” approach to the greater-Miami area with its new location at 4838 NW 167th Street in Miami Gardens. The newly restyled facility provides the ideal environment to empower a new and energized fitness community.

Bordering the neighboring cities of Miami Lakes and minutes from the City of Miramar, Body Routers is centrally located in a well-lit, warehouse-like retail center with ample parking. The 2,400 square foot facility features cool, casual décor, a vibrant color palette, a refreshed open floor plan, remodeled cold-water shower, and all-new equipment designed for fitness enthusiasts of all levels.

Opening amidst a global pandemic, Body Routers is taking all precautions necessary. Members can find marked, socially distanced work out areas and surrounded by several sanitizing stations. Class sizes are limited in capacity to ensure quality instruction and for the protection of its members.

A Passion Project

The new location was secured February 2020, with plans to remodel and open quickly, only to be struck by the pandemic. State-mandated gym closures further put the project on hold.

After six months of thoughtful planning, Body Routers opened its doors, and remains committed to keeping elevated safety measures top-of-mind in an effort to help stop the spread and keep their members active and healthy. “It’s been a long journey here, and we’re not letting our guard down,” says Owner and Head Coach Ray Irizarry IV.

From the moment you open the door, you feel the impact of the brand’s message, Make Your Life Move You™, with a jumbo-sized full-color wall mural. The free-hand illustration by local Miami artist, Sergio Quinonez – who goes by his artist name SURGE, serves as a testament to Irizarry.

Inspired by his life motto, the mural depicts elements of the experiences that shaped Irizarry’s life, including a black belt to honor his years of training and achievements in the martial arts under the direction of his father, Grandmaster of American Kenpo Karate who himself owned and operated a karate school in the city of Hialeah, popularly known as West Dojo in the 1990s. Irizarry credits his training for instilling the discipline and keen focus on technique for which he is known.

“I’m applying learned martial arts principles to the way I coach,” commented Irizarry. “It’s about building self-awareness and mind-body coordination to execute movements effectively and consistently to build skills and confidence.”

One-on-One Attention

Body Routers is renowned for its commitment to targeted one-on-one attention to its members, emphasizing proper technique to mitigate injury and enhance physical education, and goal setting.

“Our methodology is designed to fuel your desire to excel with the core basic principle that movement is fundamental and critical to routing energy throughout your entire body so that it functions at its maximum potential,” says Irizarry.

Body Routers is centered around five key components: Mobility, Cardio & Endurance, Core & Overall Strength Development, Muscle Toning, and Weight Loss.

With school athletic programs being canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions, Body Routers can also provide an ideal setting for coaches looking to keep their athletes active and in optimal physical condition.

“Our members are what make Body Routers special. Their commitment to being better fuels me,” says Irizarry. “It’s more than a gym; when you’re here, you’re part of a community that inspires and motivates each other.”

A Milestone to Celebrate

Body Routers will celebrate its grand opening with the Miami Gardens Chamber of Commerce. The event will be live streamed for the public via Facebook and Instagram Live on October 15 at 5:00 p.m.

“We are truly excited to welcome Ray to our city; his sound and thoughtful approach to building a fitness community by encouraging active and healthy lifestyles is commendable,” said Andre Williams, President of the Miami Gardens Chamber of Commerce. Williams will be attending the live ribbon-cutting along with other dignitaries from both cities.

Other entrepreneurs confirmed to attend include Jaime Mitrani, Giardino Salads multi-unit franchisee; Howard Giraldo, Florida Firearms Training Solutions, Inc., Chief Firearms Instructor, and member of the World Martial Arts Hall of Fame; and Quinonez, who will be signing his art as part of the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The ceremony will also serve to recognize Breast Cancer Awareness month by announcing Body Routers annual Barbells for Boobs fitness fundraiser event taking place October 24 at the Body Routers facility.

With plans to expand, Body Routers will serve as the umbrella brand for its flagship “fitness” program, then expand to include other movement disciplines—such as yoga, applying the same personalized approach.

“I’m proud to be growing Body Routers and we can’t wait to welcome members to our space and help Make Your Life Move You™; this is only the beginning.”

About Body Routers Fitness

Body Routers Fitness provides personalized, and group training focused on proper technique in a structured setting. Body Routers was founded by strength coach and lifestyle mentor, Ray Irizarry IV, a former collegiate athlete. Irizarry holds a black belt in American Kenpo Karate and numerous fitness certifications.

A native of South Florida, Irizarry earned a Bachelor of Science degrees in Recreation and Sport Management and Interdisciplinary Studies from Florida International University. Membership packages are posted on the company’s website. Online fitness programs are available for at-home sessions — minimal or no equipment necessary — with a physical location in Miami Gardens, FL, where sessions of limited capacity are held Monday through Saturday. For more information, visit bodyrouters.com or follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

