Five common signs of painful rheumatoid arthritis that you may be missing

It can leave the joints feeling sore and inflamed, and could even damage the surrounding cartilage or tendons.

On some occasions, the symptoms can extend to other parts of the body, including the lungs or heart.

Around 400,000 people in the UK have been diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis.

One of the key warning signs of the condition is developing a high fever.

