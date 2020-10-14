Five hidden warning signs of deadly prostate cancer when you use the toilet

But just because you develop any of these key warning signs when using the toilet, it doesn’t necessarily mean that you have prostate cancer.

For example, urinary hesitancy may also be caused by a urinary tract infection, certain medications, or even a sexually transmitted infection.

Your symptoms are more likely to be caused by prostate cancer if they’re accompanied by at least one of the other key warning signs.

But it’s still important to remember that some men don’t show any symptoms of a tumour in its early stages, which is why it’s crucial to regularly have your prostate checked by a doctor.

