Flight passengers warned of major ‘contagious’ item lurking in their hand luggage

Though airlines have increased the cleaning onboard, and are asking passengers to wear face coverings during their journeys, there are some other key elements of travel passengers may not realise pose a risk of infection.

Martin Lindstorm, the author of a new post-coved travel book titled “Travel Truth and Lies Unmasked”, points out that passports could be exposed to the virus if adequate measures aren’t taken.

This is why hand sanitising is so crucial; particularly after leaving areas where your passport has been handled.

“Sanitise your hands and passport immediately after leaving border control,” warns the expert.

