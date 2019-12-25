Flight secrets: Cabin crew reveal how they deal with emergencies on board flights

Sharing secrets and travel advice on Reddit, various flight attendants, pilots and cabin crew members revealed their near death experiences and how they handled these frightening incidences. One Reddit user, who works as a flight attendant, opened up about a harrowing ordeal while flying from Dallas, Texas to Honolulu, Hawaii.

During the journey, an engine unexpectedly shut down due to overheating, resulting in a tense two and a half hours that put her faith to the test. “We were flying DFW-HNL (Dallas – Honolulu) and were about 30 minutes past the point of no return and the captain informs us (flight attendants) that he had to shut one engine down because it was overheating,” she said.

“We had about two and a half hours until we could reach any kind of land. We had a new hire working the flight that got very emotional and started saying things like ‘I don’t want to die’ in a panicked voice.

“We had to shush her so passengers wouldn’t start freaking out.”