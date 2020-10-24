Home Travel Flights: Latest updates from TUI, easyJet, BA, Jet2 & Ryanair after quarantine...
Travel

Flights: Latest updates from TUI, easyJet, BA, Jet2 & Ryanair after quarantine list change

0

By

Carriers were quick to relaunch routes and sales following the news. These are the latest updates from TUI, easyJet, British Airways, Jet2 and Ryanair.

TUI

TUI has been among the UK airlines cancelling routes to destinations on the quarantine list throughout the health crisis.

It previously cancelled all Spain, Canary Islands and Balearic Islands holidays when the nation was removed from the travel corridor list.

However, now the Canaries have been given the green light, TUI is set to restart holidays this weekend.

Flights from London to resorts in the Canary Islands start as low as £533 per person for seven days from Saturday 23 October. Similar deals are on offer from Manchester starting a £650 per person.

Currently, flights are only departing from London Gatwick, London Luton and Manchester, but TUI is set to add more options in the coming weeks.

TUI is currently only offering holidays to the following destinations: Cyprus,

Greece (some islands), Fuerteventura, Lanzarote, Gran Canaria, Tenerife and the Maldives.

The brand has cancelled holidays to Egypt, Tunisia, Morocco, Bulgaria, Jamaica, the Dominican Republic, Cape Verde, some Greek islands, Italy, Malta, Mexico, Portugal, Spain, Turkey, USA and Vietnam.

READ MORE: TUI Canary Islands holidays resume this weekend

