Flights: Planes banned from flying over certain destinations including Disneyland

By

4. Taj Mahal

The Taj Mahal is a stunning, historic site that is visited by thousands every year.

There is a radius above the site which spans around a mile and a half that security agencies consider to be a no-fly zone.

As well as security risks, this is also to lessen the risk of the building’s white marble material being damaged and discoloured by pollution.

The Indian government has also set up the “Taj Trapezium Zone (TTZ)”, a 4,000 square mile area around the monument where strict emissions standards are in place.

Like this: Like Loading...