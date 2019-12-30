Flights: ‘Wrong’ and ‘dirty’ – woman urged to throw drink over man after he does this

0
3

A woman took to her Instagram account to highlight the “dirty” behaviour of a fellow passenger. The image drew shock from followers, but would you mind?

One asked what the passenger did about the items, to which she replied: “I pushed them down to him yet they kept walking back to my head.”

The original poster expresses their condolences, writing: “So, so very wrong.”

“I bet they stank like blue vein,” another wrote, commenting on the likely smell.

Some left comments suggesting appropriate action the flyer could take.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here