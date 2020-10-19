Home Sports Floyd Mayweather gives "haters" tour of insane luxury car collection
Floyd Mayweather has given his fans and his “haters” another look inside his incredibly lavish lifestyle.

‘Money’ Mayweather is well known for his heavy spending, which can reportedly reach up to £58m million a year.

And one of the things the legendary boxer likes to splash out on is cars.

Mayweather’s car collection is thought to make a big chunk of his net worth, with multiple vehicles worth more than £1m.

And the 43-year-old has kindly taken those interested on a tour of his garage, which has been likened to those in the game ‘Grand Theft Auto’.

He tells the camera in a video: “The motivation, the motivation, the motivation. I’m your host on this season of ‘You motherf****** haters’.

Floyd Mayweather has shown his social media followers his impressive car collection again

“Now walk with me on this tour, you motherf****** haters. Let’s go.”

He starts the tour by listing the cars as he walks past them, saying: “The Rolls Royce, the Rolls Royce, the Bentley. A lot of motherf****** ain’t haters, a lot of you show love, but even if you is hating, I don’t give a f***. Let’s have some fun!

“We got Bentley’s, we got Rolls Royce’s, we got Lambo’s, we got Ferrari’s. S***, I’m just here to motivate. Let’s have some fun!”

Mayweather said the tour was for his “haters” as he showed of various supercars

He then comes across the man who presumably spends most of his time cleaning and looking after Mayweather’s car collection.

And showing he looks after his employees, he says: “When we get down here and Jay’s doing his job, don’t f*** with him, leave him alone, and don’t hate on him cause he ain’t hating on y’all.

Then he continues: “You know what… today is Friday, so you guys tell me what I should take out tonight and have fun on this Black Friday, on this Floyd Friday.”

“It could be Ferrari Friday,” Mayweather goes on, moving to more Italian supercars and gesturing at them. “So, Ferrari number one, Ferrari number two, Ferrari number three, Ferrari number four.

“So we got four choices tonight, or we could take out something else.

“We could take the Lambo out, we could take the Bentley Continental GT out.”

He then went on to list several more cars in his collection, before rounding the video off by bizarrely saying: “Now, Toys R Us, I’m a big kid now!”

