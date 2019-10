The egg-grown quadrivalent vaccine

The egg-grown quadrivalent vaccine is an inactivated vaccine given to young people aged six months to two years old.

The jab is used to protect against four different flu strains.

The live attenuated influenza vaccine

Live attenuated influenza vaccines are the only available live flu jabs, given to children aged two to 17 years old.

The vaccine is administered via a nasal spray but is not recommended for children under the age of two.